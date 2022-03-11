‘PAN’ RISES OVER ‘SOCA’

Despite taking the long route to the final, the Steelpan Strikers proved to be the team to beat, clinching the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast title with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over the Soca Kings in front of a large crowd at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
Having restricted the Kings to 117 for five, the Strikers got off to a rapid start thanks to Evin Lewis and Kirstan Kallicharan before Anthony Alexander struck a quick-fire 38 to all but seal the victory.
The Strikers eventually raced to 118 for three in eight overs, making light work of the target.
However, the Imran Khan-led Strikers had no room for error in the closing stages of the tournament.
They needed to win their final three matches to be crowned champions, and they did so in style.
On Thursday, they defeated the Blue Devils in a virtual semi-final by six wickets and yesterday they whipped the Leatherback Giants by 64 runs in the playoff for the right to oppose the Kings in the championship match.
In those two victories, Evin Lewis was the man in form, hitting 76 not out and 74 respectively.
But he seemed to have pulled something in his leg and was in some discomfort early in the chase in the final.
Despite the injury, the West Indies opening batter still played a key role in setting up the chase, contributing 28 off 11 balls with three sixes and four in a 57-run first wicket stand with Kallicharan in the first three overs.
Kallicharan, who made 22 off 11 balls, got the ball rolling, pulling a short ball from Ravi Rampaul before smacking Strassark Sankar for a six and four in the second over.
Lewis also took on Sankar, driving the pacer for four through the covers before hitting a straight six as the score raced to 38 off two overs.
The next over by Justin Manick was also costly, with Lewis hitting sixes over square leg and long-on, the second of which brought up the team’s 50 off 2.3 overs and also resulted in the left-hander having to get treatment on the field.
Kallicharan and Lewis both fell in the next over by Rampaul with the Strikers’ innings wobbling a bit but Alexander dug in to score 38 off 15 balls with four sixes and two fours to ensure his team finished on top and clinched the first prize of $100,000.
The Soca Kings walked away with the second prize of $70,000 while the Giants pocketed $30,000.
Earlier, when the Soca Kings won the toss and opted to bat first, the tournament’s leading scorer Jason Mohammed blasted 36 off 20 balls with a pair of sixes and fours while Jesse Bootan continued to show his prowess with the bat, smacking four sixes and two fours in a 21-ball 45 which boosted the total to triple figures before he was out off the final ball of the innings.
In the end, the total wasn’t enough to trouble the Strikers.
Summarised scores:
Playoff
Steelpan Strikers 133-5, 10 overs (Evin Lewis 74, Kirstan Kallicharan 33; Vishan Jagessar 2/35) vs Leatherback Giants 68, 10 overs (Nicholas Pooran 23, Sion Hackett 20; Ahkeel Mollon 3/20, Imran Khan 4/9)
—Strikers won by 64 runs
Final
Soca Kings 117-5, 10 overs (Jesse Bootan 45, Jason Mohammed 36; Stephon Ramdial 2/17, Jahron Alfred 2/21) vs Steelpan Strikers 118-3, 10 overs (Anthony Alexander 38, Evin Lewis 28, Kirstan Kallicharan 22; Ravi Rampaul 2/14)
—Strikers won by seven wickets