PANAMA SPANKING

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’s female footballers suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Panama as they embarked on their CONCACAF Women’s U-17 World Cup Qualifying Championships Group E match at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in the Dominican Republic yesterday.
It was a game dominated by their opponents in every aspect, with mere glimpses of attacks from head coach John Spence’s side.
Panama started very positively with Kayra Perez directing her right side strike straight into T&T goalkeeper Sadiel Antoine’s hands in the opening minutes.
But in a high-paced first half, Panama would build even more pressure on skipper Marley Walker’side. The crafty Panamanian midfielder Daniela Hincapie tormented the T&T defence, firing off a shot in the 15th minute after spinning at the top of the “D” that went straight to Antoine in the T&T goal. But the constant pressure finally broke the T&T dam in the 20th minute. Delineth Rivera buried a 30-metre strike into top right-hand corner of Antoine’s goal.
The Panamanians doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute when Makeba Morang’s attempted clearance was delivered straight into the path of Hincapie who slotted home from 12 metres.
Panama’s third was simply too facile a chance as Hincapie slid in between the advancing goalkeeper and the defender from Panama’s Sherline King’s left-side cross to chest into and open goal in the 41st
The stats at the half told the whole story, with Panama having 22 shots while T&T had none. Captain Dayane Madrid’s squad also enjoyed the upper hand in the corner count ( 6-0 ).
Ironically, T&T’s only shot of the match resulted in their only goal.
Substitute Brianna Smith caught Panama goalkeeper Yurisel Ortega way off her line and made her pay with a deft chip from just outside the penalty area in the 48th minute for a 1-3 scoreline.
But Panama would re-establish command in short order.
After escaping in the 49th minute when Hincapie failed to direct goalward, Hincapie earned her hat-trick from an incisive Marisa Gross pass into the 18-yard box, poking home to the left of Antoine in the 59th minute for 4-1.
The match finished with a shot count of 1-35 in favour of the Panamanians, 15 of those on target, with the final strike coming in time added on.
The T&T women won’t have long to lick their wounds as they face Nicaragua tomorrow and Mexico on Wednesday at the same venue. After the three Group E matches, the top three nations advance to the quarter-final round while the bottom team returns home.