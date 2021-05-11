Paraguay edge local beach soccer men 3-2

Kevon Woodley

Trinidad and Tobago gave another fighting display when taking world #8 Paraguay all the way to added-on-time before losing 3-2 in the fourth of six warm-up matches in Asuncion, yesterday. Paraguay won the previous three matches, 7-2, 5-2 and 7-4.

The fourth clash saw Omari Baird score for T&T and Paraguay concede an own-goal, while T&T goalkeeper Zane Coker also saved a penalty, as the teams ended the regulation period balanced 2-2, before Paraguay found the winner in added on time.

T&T are in Paraguay for a two-week camp, before opening the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship against Costa Rica next Monday, before taking on the US on May 18 and Turks and Caicos a day later. T&T face a tough task to earn one of two Beach Soccer World cup spots. But coach Ramiro Amarelle thinks that T&T are in its best place to qualify having for the first time gotten such a high level of preparation.

“This is the first time we getting preparation at this standard,” captain Ryan Augustus said.

Paraguay have finished runner-up to Brazil in the last three South American Championships and are preparing for the 2021 CONMEBOL Beach Soccer Championships, in which they hope to qualify for a fifth consecutive Beach Soccer World Cup. “The opportunity to play Paraguay is pivotal at this time. They are also preparing for their qualifiers in CONMEBOL. They are eighth in the world,” Augustus explained.

“We don’t really get that opportunity this often, but to go into CONCACAF where you have teams that are not at this level of intensity—they are not playing against Brazil every year—I think it gives us the best chance of succeeding this time around,” Augustine deduced.

