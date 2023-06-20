Paris ‘24 Olympics HQ searched again

French investigators searched the Paris Olympic organisers’ headquarters yesterday as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games, according to officials, the third straight time graft allegations have dogged a Summer Olympics.
The Paris organising committee said in a statement that a search was under way at their headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis, and said it was cooperating. It would not comment further.
Yesterday’s search and other related raids were linked to two preliminary investigations related to the Olympics that had not previously been made public, according to an official with the financial prosecutor’s office, who was not authorized to be publicly named according to office policy. One probe was opened in 2017—the year Paris was picked by the International Olympic Committee as the 2024 host—and the other began last year.
Corruption allegations have hung over the world’s biggest sporting event many times—from accusations surrounding how the Games were awarded in the first place to how contracts for construction, sponsorship and team services were handed out. Accusations of vote buying linked to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the Tokyo Games in 2021 led to the removal of several members of the IOC.
Those scandals revived memories of ones surrounding the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games that led to reforms that limited IOC members’ contact with candidate countries, though did not entirely remove the scope for corruption.
The organisers and Paris city hall have stressed a spirit of transparency and social justice—including planning an opening ceremony outdoors along the Seine that will be free for up to half a million people. The Games are scheduled for July 26-August 11, 2024.
The probe opened in 2017 is looking into suspected embezzlement of public funds and favouritism, and concerns about an unspecified contract reached by Paris organisers, the prosecutor’s office said.
The 2022 one followed an audit by the French Anti-corruption Agency. The prosecutor’s office said that case targets suspected conflict of interest and favouritism involving several contracts reached by the organising committee and Solideo, the public body in charge of Olympic infrastructure. That body’s offices were also searched, prosecutors said.