Paris ‘24 Olympics HQ searched again

French investigators searched the Paris Olympic organisers’ headquarters yesterday as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games, according to officials, the third straight time graft allegations have dogged a Summer Olympics.

The Paris organising committee said in a statement that a search was under way at their headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis, and said it was cooperating. It would not comment further.

Yesterday’s search and other related raids were linked to two preliminary investigations related to the Olympics that had not previously been made public, according to an official with the financial prosecutor’s office, who was not authorized to be publicly named according to office policy. One probe was opened in 2017—the year Paris was picked by the International Olympic Committee as the 2024 host—and the other began last year.

Corruption allegations have hung over the world’s biggest sporting event many times—from accusations surrounding how the Games were awarded in the first place to how contracts for construction, sponsorship and team services were handed out. Accusations of vote buying linked to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the Tokyo Games in 2021 led to the removal of several members of the IOC.

Those scandals revived memories of ones surrounding the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games that led to reforms that limited IOC members’ contact with candidate countries, though did not entirely remove the scope for corruption.

The organisers and Paris city hall have stressed a spirit of transparency and social justice—including planning an opening ceremony outdoors along the Seine that will be free for up to half a million people. The Games are scheduled for July 26-August 11, 2024.

The probe opened in 2017 is looking into suspected embezzlement of public funds and favouritism, and concerns about an unspecified contract reached by Paris organisers, the prosecutor’s office said.

The 2022 one followed an audit by the French Anti-corruption Agency. The prosecutor’s office said that case targets suspected conflict of interest and favouritism involving several contracts reached by the organising committee and Solideo, the public body in charge of Olympic infrastructure. That body’s offices were also searched, prosecutors said.

The Soca Kings have confirmed their place at the top of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast standings with a perfect record after defeating defending champions Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by five runs in their final group stage match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

OVERSEAS-based Rheann Chung, Khaleel Asgarali and Derron Douglas are among eight players representing Trinidad and Tobago in table tennis in the CAC (Central American and Caribbean) Games, serving off today in El Salvador.

Chung, who qualified the Pan American Games a few days ago in Peru, will be accompanied on the women’s team by Imani Edwards-Taylor, Ambika Sitram and Chloe Fraser, just back from a nine-month training stint in France.

That is how Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football team head coach Angus Eve described his team’s 0-0 draw against Haiti in their final 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup warm-up match at District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, yesterday.

Big guns set to rumble in ‘PoW’

The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes is arguably the race of the week. It boasts four bona fide contenders, but for one in particular more is on the line.

Adayar is a Derby and King George winner, but an injury interrupted four-year-old campaign in which he only raced twice and was just touched off by Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes did not enhance his value at stud.

Promes sentenced to 18 months in prison

Netherlands forward Quincy Promes was found guilty Monday of stabbing his cousin in the leg and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The Amsterdam District Court judges said the sentence for the offense would usually be a year but they gave Promes a longer sentence because “the suspect is a professional soccer player and Dutch celebrity, and therefore sets an example to others.”