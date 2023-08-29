QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites struck gold in the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Table Tennis Champions League Sunday night at Dr Joao Havelange Centre Of Excellence, Macoya.
A little more than a week after being crowned national champions, the ICWI-sponsored title favourites whipped Carenage Blasters 3-1 for the title in the four-player team competition.
Only one member of each outfit was allowed to play twice in a fixture, and Parkites is so much stronger than the others that they bestowed that honour to their No. 3 player in the final.
Joshua Maxwell, who stunned Aaron Wilson in the team competition of the National Championships, was beaten 7-11, 11-6, 11-3, 15-13 by the country’s top-ranked player on this occasion in his attempt to make the score two-nil.
But the former top-ten player came back two matches later to complete the job with an 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 triumph over Abhai Lal.
The United States-based Derron Douglas, a semifinalist in Nationals, had whipped Under-18 player Gabriel John 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 in the opening match.
And after Wilson took down Maxwell to give Blasters hope, former top-ranked player Yuvraaj Dookram, who lost to the US-based Khaleel Asgarali in the final of Nationals two weeks earlier, restored the lead for Parkites with a hard-fought 9-11, 11-2, 14-12, 11-9 victory over Nationals quarterfinalist Luc O’Young.
Parkites had marches past PowerGen 3-0 earlier in the day in the semi-finals, while Wilson won twice as Blasters got the better of Legends 3-1.
After beating two-time Caribbean champ Trevor Farley in the singles final the day before, the two-time national champ was leading 11-5, 11-8 when the Barbadian threw in the towel in the second match.
Wilson then got his team over the finish line, 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 over Colin Wong of Guyana, after O’Young had whipped Andrew Edwards 11-4, 11-7, 10-12, 11-2.
Arun Roopnarine had drawn first blood for Legends by defeating John 11-9, 11-8, 11-6, and the he came back later to lead his team to the final spot on the podium.
With the score tied at two against PowerGen, the runner-up in this year’s Silver Bowl Championships overwhelmed top Under-15 player Josiah Joseph 11-9, 11-4, 11-4 for the bronze medal.
Roopnarine had won the second match in the fixture 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9 over Anson Lowkie, who later took down fellow former top-ten player Kenneth Parmanand 14-12, 11-9, 8-11, 11-4 to force the decider.
Just before, Legends had taken the lead for the first time when Edwards dismissed Ameer Mohammed 11-5, 11-8, 11-8.
This fixture began with the closest match of the competition as Rod Singh, who had edged Jonathan Cottoy in five games in PowerGen’s 3-0 quarter-final triumph over Jeswin to start the day, nosed out Wong 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 15-13.
As he had done in Nationals, Roopnarine defeated two-time champ Curtis Humphreys (11-2, 8-11, 13-11, 11-5) in a battle of former top-ranked players, and then Farley defeated the youngest Humphreys’ brother, Nationals semifinalist Alaric, 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 as completed their 3-0 sweep of WASA Club in the last eight.
Blasters and Parkites received byes straight into the semis after winning the round-robin groups on Thursday and Friday night.