Leslie-Ann Soobransingh-Duma

WINNERS’ ROW: With the $15,000 cheque and trophy on display, Leslie-Ann Soobransingh-Dumas, Underwriting and Insurance Business Development manager for ICWI, second from right, poses with the triumphant Parkites squad, from left, captain Merle Baggoo, Yuvraaj Dookram, Joshua Maxwell, Imani Edwards-Taylor, Derron Douglas, Abraham Francis and coach Aaron Edwards.

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites struck gold in the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Table Tennis Champions League Sunday night at Dr Joao Havelange Centre Of Excellence, Macoya.

A little more than a week after being crowned national champions, the ICWI-sponsored title favourites whipped Carenage Blasters 3-1 for the title in the four-player team competition.

Only one member of each outfit was allowed to play twice in a fixture, and Parkites is so much stronger than the others that they bestowed that honour to their No. 3 player in the final.

Joshua Maxwell, who stunned Aaron Wilson in the team competition of the National Championships, was beaten 7-11, 11-6, 11-3, 15-13 by the country’s top-ranked player on this occasion in his attempt to make the score two-nil.

But the former top-ten player came back two matches later to complete the job with an 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 triumph over Abhai Lal.

The United States-based Derron Douglas, a semifinalist in Nationals, had whipped Under-18 player Gabriel John 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 in the opening match.

And after Wilson took down Maxwell to give Blasters hope, former top-ranked player Yuvraaj Dookram, who lost to the US-based Khaleel Asgarali in the final of Nationals two weeks earlier, restored the lead for Parkites with a hard-fought 9-11, 11-2, 14-12, 11-9 victory over Nationals quarterfinalist Luc O’Young.

Parkites had marches past PowerGen 3-0 earlier in the day in the semi-finals, while Wilson won twice as Blasters got the better of Legends 3-1.

After beating two-time Caribbean champ Trevor Farley in the singles final the day before, the two-time national champ was leading 11-5, 11-8 when the Barbadian threw in the towel in the second match.

Wilson then got his team over the finish line, 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 over Colin Wong of Guyana, after O’Young had whipped Andrew Edwards 11-4, 11-7, 10-12, 11-2.

Arun Roopnarine had drawn first blood for Legends by defeating John 11-9, 11-8, 11-6, and the he came back later to lead his team to the final spot on the podium.

With the score tied at two against PowerGen, the runner-up in this year’s Silver Bowl Championships overwhelmed top Under-15 player Josiah Joseph 11-9, 11-4, 11-4 for the bronze medal.

Roopnarine had won the second match in the fixture 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9 over Anson Lowkie, who later took down fellow former top-ten player Kenneth Parmanand 14-12, 11-9, 8-11, 11-4 to force the decider.

Just before, Legends had taken the lead for the first time when Edwards dismissed Ameer Mohammed 11-5, 11-8, 11-8.

This fixture began with the closest match of the competition as Rod Singh, who had edged Jonathan Cottoy in five games in PowerGen’s 3-0 quarter-final triumph over Jeswin to start the day, nosed out Wong 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 15-13.

As he had done in Nationals, Roopnarine defeated two-time champ Curtis Humphreys (11-2, 8-11, 13-11, 11-5) in a battle of former top-ranked players, and then Farley defeated the youngest Humphreys’ brother, Nationals semifinalist Alaric, 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 as completed their 3-0 sweep of WASA Club in the last eight.

Blasters and Parkites received byes straight into the semis after winning the round-robin groups on Thursday and Friday night.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T boys win in Dominican Republic

Trinidad and Tobago’s boys bounced back to upset the hosts when ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 12 & Under Team Finals continued in the Dominican Republic, yesterday.

T&T chasing U-17 title

Trailing leaders Barbados (29) by 0.6 points, Trinidad and Tobago (28.4) will be hunting for runs, wickets and as many bonus points as they can get, when they play the Windward Islands in the third and final round of the Rising Stars Under-17 Two-Day Championship, beginning today.

EVENING SHOWDOWN

EVENING SHOWDOWN

It is all or nothing for both Trinidad and Tobago and El Salvador today in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying series, taking place in Willemstad, Curacao,

Both teams unbeaten, El Salvador and T&T will battle for the crucial top spot in Group A at the Stadion Rignaal Jean Francisca, from 4 p.m.

Little Lilly stuns No. 8 seed

Little Lilly stuns No. 8 seed

LITTLE Lilly Mohammed stunned the No. 8 seed yesterday to join this country’s top players Jordane Dookie and Kale Dalla Costa into today’s quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.

T&T rugby men declaw ‘Panthers’

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s rugby team won a thrilling 19-15 victory over USA’s Rugby South Panthers, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, last Saturday.

And in the other encounter of a double-header, the T&T Under-23s did not fare as well as their senior counterparts, as the Rugby South Panthers U-23s recorded a 39-28 win.

Club Sando shut out newcomers AAIA 12-0

Club Sando shut out newcomers AAIA 12-0

Alexcia Ali scored a beaver-trick and Afiyah Cornwall netted a hat-trick as unbeaten Club Sando scored a huge 12-0 win over newcomers Atlas Athletic International Academy during the weekend round of matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) competition.