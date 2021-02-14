Parkites complete ‘Champions’ beaver-trick

DERRON DOUGLAS won both his matches for the second straight time as QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites became the first team to score four consecutive victories in the Table Tennis Champions League on Saturday night at D’Abadie Community Centre.
The three young Tobagonians, who took down D’Abadie Youths 3-1, have not tasted defeat since being edged 3-2 by Solo Crusaders in the first fixture of the inaugural tournament on January 26.
That defeat is expected to decide the winners of the first round, which was scheduled to conclude after press time yesterday.
Parkites and Crusaders were expected to win yesterday’s two matches against WASA Club, and Southerners, respectively, and end the round tied with 16 points. The edge would then go to Crusaders on the head-to-head rule.
If only one of them ended in winners’ row, then they would be the clear winners, but it would be extremely complicated if both were upset.
In this scenario they would end up in a four-way tie with Renegades and WASA on 14 points and the team with the best win/loss ratio would be declared the winners of the round.
Douglas, the fourth-ranked player in the country, got Parkites across the finish line 11-6, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8 over Everton Sorzano, after edging Declan John 12-10, 6-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-5 to increase their lead to 2-0, two matches earlier.
The 17-year-old has won six of his seven matches in the competition, losing only to the unbeaten former national champion “Anthony “Sandfly” Brown. Sorzano had upset both Humphreys brothers, Curtis and Alaric, to deny WASA a beaver-trick of victories and get D’Abadie off the mark on the fifth attempt last time out on Wednesday night.
But the former national top-ten player ended up losing both matches on this occasion, as former top junior Joshua Maxwell edged him 6-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6 in the opener and was eventually adjudged Most Valuable Player of the fixture. Sherdon Pierre gained the only point for the hosts with a surprisingly one-sided 11-3, 11-9, 11-3 triumph over Javier King.
The second of the two-round (home and away) round-robin competition, which involves seven teams of A1 and A2 players, is expected to begin later this week and go on for three weeks.