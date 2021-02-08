Parkites complete the hat-trick

TOBAGONIAN Derron Douglas won both matches Sunday afternoon as QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites prevailed for the third time in succession in the Table Tennis Champions League.
After an impressive 3-0 away victory against Survivors in Chaguanas the night before, the hosts whipped Southerners 3-1 at their Indoor Racquet Centre, St Clair.
The two wins, in the space of about 18 hours, propelled Parkites from joint last to a share of the lead – with Solo Crusaders – in the inaugural competition.
The title favourites were upset 3-2 by Crusaders in the opening fixture of the tournament on January 25, but bounced back five days later to get off the mark with a 3-1 triumph over Renegades. Parkites is the second team to complete a hat-trick in the tournament, following the only unbeaten outfit, WASA Club, led by two-time national champ and tournament organiser Curtis Humphreys.
Using the points system of three for a win and one for a defeat, Parkites and Crusaders, who have also won two of three, have ten points apiece, but the WASA players, 3-2 winners over Crusaders in their second fixture, have one in hand and are only one point adrift.
Douglas, who also won twice against Renegades, closed out Southerners with an 11-5, 9-11, 11-1, 11-9 triumph over Anson Lowkie, after taking down Terry Corbin 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 two matches earlier to make it 2-0.
The visitors then picked up their only point when Wayne Oudit edged the country’s top-ranked female player Brittany Joseph 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 in her first match in the tournament.
Former top-ten player Lowkie, who had come from two games to love down to stun Humphreys in their loss to WASA three days earlier, ended up losing both matches as current top-ten player Joshua Maxell edged him 13-11, 11-4, 6-11, 6-11 11-6 in the opener.
The 17-year-old Douglas, ranked fourth in the country, was not surprisingly voted Most Valuable Player of the fixture.
The third and final week of the first round will begin at 6.30 p.m. today with Renegades, including former national champ Yuvraaj Dookram, hosting Survivors at their base in Knowles Street, Curepe.
There are two rounds (home and away) of round-robin action and the second round is expected to get going next week. This is the first open tournament in the sport in the country since the end of 2019 as table tennis was virtually non-existent last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.