Parkites crowned

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites expectedly won the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League Sunday afternoon at Patna /River Estate Community Centre, Diego Martin.
The convincing 3-0 triumph over Solo Crusaders also cleared the way for Southerners to overtake Crusaders for the final spot in the Big 4 a couple hours after, but their top player failed to get them across the finish line at Siparia Community Centre.
Already up 2-1 in the fixture against D’Abadie Youths, Anson Lowkie suffered a complete meltdown with an 8-3 lead in the deciding game against fellow former top-ten player Everton Sorzano and ended up losing it 14-12.
Sorzano had won the first and fourth games at eight, while Lowkie had taken the second 11-4 and eight of the last nine points in the third after being 7-3 down.
Declan John was the hero for the visitors as he had edged Lowkie 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5 in the opener and then, after squandering a big lead in the first game of the decider he battled back to take down Terry Corbin 12-14, 11-5, 11-4, 13-11 for the Toppers Most Valuable Player (MVP) prize.
Corbin had whipped Sorzano 11-3, 11-9, 11-9 in the second match and then former champion Kevin Redhead, in his first competition in close to a decade, outclassed Carlisle Cleveland 11-8, 11-4, 11-5 to put the hosts on the brink of a Big 4 place.
Both Crusaders and Southerners finished the two rounds of round-robin action with five wins from 12 fixtures and 22 points.
The latter won both their clashes, but a superior win/loss ratio was used in the competition to break ties and Crusaders came out on top in this department as they won 24 games and lost 25 in total, as compared with 22 and 28, respectively, for Southerners, who were never in the top four in the standings.
Parkites completed their sweep of Crusaders when their coach Aaron Edwards marched past veteran Andrew Alexander 11-7, 12-10, 11-3.
Joshua Maxwell had gotten the ball rolling by nosing out fellow youngster N’Kosi Rouse 11-7, 4-11, 11-9, 6-11,11-9, and then the country’s fourth-ranked player Derron Douglas defeated Anthony “Sandfly” Brown 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 13-11.
The former national champion should have at least forced a deciding game, but he failed to slam the door shut with a 10-8 lead in the fourth.
It was the second straight defeat for Brown as he had been edged by Yuvraaj Dookram, the top-ranked player of 2016 and ’17, in five during Crusaders’ 3-0 loss to Hillview Renegades on Thursday night.
The semi-retired 46-year-old had beaten both Douglas and Dookram during an unbeaten run in the first round, but tasted defeat three times in the second, as he also went down in five against WASA Club’s Curtis Humphreys.
After being edged 3-2 by Crusaders in the first fixture of the tournament on January 26, Parkites won nine straight until Renegades edged them 3-2 on Saturday night.
The 17-year-old Douglas was beaten in that fixture by Dookram, who also only lost twice in the tournament and was the only unbeaten player of the second round.
Parkites won ten of their 12 fixtures for 32 points, two more than Renegades and six more than third-placed WASA.
Only the top two finishers received financial rewards, with Parkites collecting $5,000 and Renegades $3,000. Pristine Dental Solutions made a financial contribution to the Champions League, while Toppers Snacks donated all the MVP prizes.
No dates or venues have as yet been finalised for the Big 4 competition.