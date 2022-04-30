Queen’s Park Cricket Club will be looking to continue their dominance of the domestic club cricket circuit while Central Sports will be looking to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with when the two sides meet in the final of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 1 Sunday League 50-over final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 9.30 am today.
The Parkites, who have lost just one Sunday League final in the last 12 years (versus First Citizens Clarke Road United in 2014), are confident of clinching yet another 50-over title. Queen’s Park have won eight of the last nine Sunday League finals. There was no Sunday League in 2018, 2020 and 2021.
However, having already tasted defeat at the hands of the Parkites in the group stage, Central Sports, will be stepping up their game as they contest their first 50-over final in more than a decade.
Central Sports’ last appearance in the Sunday League final was in 2010 when they lost to Queen’s Park.
Both finalists boast strong line-ups with match-winners on either side.
For the Parkites, Khary Pierre leads a seasoned team that includes West Indies players Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Darren Bravo and Anderson Phillip as well as fellow T&T Red Force players Bryan Charles, Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Jyd Goolie and Terrance Hinds.
Central Sports will be led by Kjorn Ottley, who was recently involved in the West Indies white-ball camp in Antigua, Imran Khan, Rayad Emrit, Keagan Simmons, Lendl Simmons and Ricky Jaipaul.
Speaking ahead of the final, Pierre, who took up the Queen’s Park captaincy this season, described his side as an experienced and professional outfit who have shown their strength by winning all the preliminary round matches to gain direct qualification to the championship game.
But even with all those big names in the side, Pierre said: “Central also have a good team with a lot of experienced guys also. They have been playing good cricket as well, so it will be a pleasure meeting them and beating them again, especially in a final so we are ready and raring to go.”
On taking up the captaincy, Pierre said: “It is a great honour and privilege to captain this club...I always considered myself a leader and I have been around the circuit for a little while now. I picked up the challenge with both hands, I like a challenge.”
Meanwhile, Central Sports have picked up some steam towards the end of the group stage with Keagan Simmons slamming two centuries to help the club reach the final after finishing second on the table.
Speaking ahead of the final, Simmons, said: “Everybody is pretty motivated and pumped up for the game.
“We have been doing well all season and the team has been improving as a whole and the players have been improving individually, so we are looking go out there and put our best foot forward.”
Simmons also noted that they would have learned from their loss earlier in the season against the Parkites and are keen on making amends in the final.
Queen’s Park defeated Central Sports by three wickets in the group stage, having lost seven wickets in chasing 190.
“I think we are looking to improve with the bat for sure. I think that let us down in the game (against QPCC earlier in the season),” said Simmons.
“We bowled pretty well in that game and we have a lot of experience in the bowling department. So definitely looking to improve with the bat and in the field as well. I think the season went well for us after that loss and we improved as a team and got our tactics and plans right, so it is just to do the planning well and execute better in the final,” he added.
Of his own form, Simmons said: “I am confident (I can deliver). I have been batting well this season and I think big games is what I strive on and I know all the Queen’s Park players well. So, I back myself to do the job.”
SQUADS
Queen’s Park: Khary Pierre (Captain), Tion Webster, Jeremy Solozano, Matthew Patrick, Darren Bravo, Isaiah Rajah, Joshua Da Silva, Terrance Hinds, Jyd Goolie, Akeal Hosein, Bryan Charles, Anderson Phillip, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Yannic Cariah.
Central Sports: Kjorn Ottley (Captain), Imran Khan, Keagan Simmons, Lendl Simmons, Daniel Williams, Aaron Alfred, Ricky Jaipaul, Rayad Emrit, Marlon Richards, Jahron Alfred, Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, Kristopher Ramsarran, Kyle Balraj, Ryan Austin.