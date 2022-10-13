Parkites host rescheduled women’s 7-a-side football

QPCC’s Women’s Annual Score 4 Cancer ladies fundraising 7-a-side football tournament will be held tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Originally set for last weekend, the two-day event was postponed owing to the inclement weather that enveloped most of the country forcing a rescheduling.

The event will now be a one-day affair, open to both senior and junior players. The first-place winners of the tourney will earn $2,000.

Participating teams are required to make a $200 donation if entering a single team or a single $300 payment if entering two or more teams. The maximum number of persons that can be registered per team is 12. All proceeds will go to the Score 4 Cancer Fund, which was established to create awareness of cancer in women and to provide support and assistance to families of cancer patients in conjunction with the Just Because Foundation, the Cancer Society and the St James Cancer Unit for Women. This year’s event is being sponsored by Miscellaneous Football 7’s.

During the tournament, special honours will be paid to past supporters, contributors and volunteers of women’s football who succumbed to cancer in the past two years. Interested teams and persons can contact Marie Mouttet (678-2191).

