Parkites, Renegades in mega clash

AFTER a convincing victory on Thursday night, Hillview Renegades are in with an outside chance of winning the round-robin stage of the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League.
However, the former WASA Club players need to defeat QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites tonight and hope the leaders lose the final fixture of the second round against Solo Crusaders tomorrow afternoon.
Parkites did lose the first fixture of the tournament 3-2 to Crusaders on January 26, but they have won all nine since, while their conquerors have lost five of their last six after winning four of their first five.
If Crusaders do not win tomorrow at Laventille Rhythm Section Headquarters, they will more than likely be edged out of the final place in the Big Four Playoff by Southerners.
The fifth-placed team is three points adrift on 18, but they are expected to win their last two fixtures against the sides at the bottom of the seven-team table at home and end up with 24 points.
Southerners will tackle Survivors from 11 a.m. today and the cellar-placed D’Abadie Youths from 2 p.m. tomorrow at Siparia Community Centre.
Renegades were beaten 3-1 by Parkites in the first round, but they will have home-court advantage this time as today’s 5 p.m. fixture will take place at Knowles Street. Curepe.
They turned the tables on Crusaders right there on Thursday night with an impressive 3-0 triumph after going down 3-1 when the teams met in the first round.
Kenneth Parmanand, the country’s best server, completed the sweep with a convincing 11-8, 11-3, 11-4 triumph over Andrew Alexander, after Franklyn Seechan had been equally impressive in beating N’kosi Rouse 11-5, 11-6, 11-5.
The fixture began with Yuvraaj Dookram edging Anthony “Sandfly” Brown in a pulsating contest between two of the three leading players of the tournament, 13-11, 7-11, 4-11, 12-10, 11-8, to earn the Most Valuable Player prize.
After battling back from 9-3 down to win the opener, the country’s top-ranked player of 2016 and ’17, seemed on his way to sweep his fellow former national champ when he led 5-2 in the second.
But Dookram then lost 17 of the next 21 points as Brown went on the rampage and raced to a 2-1 lead.
The last two games were as competitive as the first, but Dookram was almost always in the lead and he was actually up 9-3 in the decider before losing four straight points as Brown refused to throw in the towel.
The final point of this classic was the best, as after defending brilliantly, Dookram took over the attack, but had to hit four crashes before his 46-year-old opponent finally found the net.
Brown, who had won their first-round clash in three straight games, had only suffered one other defeat in the competition—to WASA’s Curtis Humphreys.
Dookram, playing in his first tournament in two years, had also lost to the country’s fourth-ranked player Derron Douglas in the first round, but is unbeaten in the second.
Parkites’ Douglas has not tasted defeat since losing to Brown in the very first fixture. WASA ended their campaign in the first stage on Wednesday night and qualified for the Big Four with 27 points, one less than Renegades and two less than Parkites.