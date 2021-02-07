Parkites roll over Survivors

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites scored a convincing victory when the Table Tennis Champions League resumed after a one-night break on Saturday night.
The visitors lost only one from ten games to march past Survivors 3-0 at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas.
Tobagonian Javier King, making his first appearance in the competition, lost the game in his 13-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9 triumph over Sharazz Ali to complete the sweep. National top-ten player Joshua Maxwell had gotten the ball rolling by trouncing Michael Fong 11-7, 11-4, 11-7, and then 17-year-old Derron Douglas rolled over Musaahib Newaj 11-5, 12-10, 11-4 to pick up the Most Valuable Player award.
Parkites are the favourites to capture the title as their squad also contains Guyanese Shermar Britton, ranked third in T&T, top-ten player Aaron Edwards, and top-ranked female Brittany Joseph.
The Caroni Invitational League champions have been playing without Britton from the start and have won their last two after losing their opening fixture 3-2 to Solo Crusaders last week. Using the points system of three for a win a one for a defeat, Parkites are now in joint third with Renegades, who have also two out of three, with seven points.
Crusaders, led by former national champ Anthony “Sandfly” Brown, have won three from four and lead the standings with ten points.
WASA, with former national champ and tournament organiser Curtis Humphreys at the helm, are one point behind but they have one fixture in hand, have already beaten Crusaders (3-2) and are the only unbeaten of the seven teams.
The third and final week of the first round will begin at 6.30 p.m. today with Renegades, including former national champ Yuvraaj Dookram, hosting Survivors at their base in Knowles Street, Curepe.
There are two rounds (home and away) of round-robin action in this inaugural competition and the second round is expected to get going next week.