Parkites rule in Macoya

QUEEN’S Park Cricket Club Parkites captured both the men’s and women’s team titles when the curtain fell on the National Table Tennis Championships Thursday night at Dr Joao Havelange Centre Of Excellence, Macoya.
The men were ruthless, as after taking down Carenage Blasters 3-0 in the semifinals, they did not drop a single game against WASA Club in the title match.
Former champions WASA were not expected to reach the final, but Jean Marc Lee Fai stunned former top-ten player Anson Wellington in the fifth and final match of their semifinal clash 11-5, 11-7, 4-11, 11-13, 11-9 with Arima Hawks.
Parkites were in a class of their own and Derron Douglas brushed aside Alaric Humphreys 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 in a battle of the two singles semifinalists to complete the sweep.
The 20-year-old and singles finalist Yuvraaj Dookram had gotten the ball rolling by beating Humphreys and Lee Fai 11-4, 11-8, 11-3.
And then Joshua Maxwell dismissed two-time singles champ Curtis Humphreys 11-8, 11-8, 11-8.
The former top-ten player had stunned the top-ranked Aaron Wilson 13-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8 against Blasters in the semis, after 2014 singles champ Dookram and Douglas had whipped O’Young brothers, Luc and Nicholas, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9 in the opening match.
The United States-based Douglas then completed the sweep 11-7, 11-4, 11-9 over singles quarterfinalist Luc.
WASA’s 3-2 semifinal triumph over Hawks included Curtis’ 11-9, 11-4, 11-7 victory over singles quarterfinalist Reeza Burke, after he had lost to the five-time champ the group stage of singles last Sunday.
The women’s team event was straight round-robin and Parkites, comprised of singles and mixed doubles (with Dookram) finalist Imani Edwards-Taylor and France-based Jordan Thong, beat all four opponents – Smalta Crusaders, PowerGen, Tunapuna Hindu School and WASA for the title.
Crusaders ended up second, but their star Chloe Fraser did not lose a singles match after capturing the singles trophy on Tuesday.
The France-based 14-year-old came from two games to love down to take down Edwards-Taylor in five for their only point against Parkites, after winning their best-of-seven clash for the singles crown in four straight games.