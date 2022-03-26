Unbeaten half-centuries from Jeremy Solozano and Isaiah Rajah kept alive Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s winning streak in the Premiership I Sunday League as they completed an easy nine-wicket win over First Citizens Clarke Road United in their fourth-round match at Wilson Road in Penal, yesterday.
The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batters, Solozano and Rajah, made light work of a below par target to give the Parkites their fourth win in as many matches as they continued their dominance in the 50-over tournament.
Having dismissed the hosts, Clarke Road, for 137, Solozano struck an unbeaten 56 off 84 balls with seven fours while Rajah chipped in with an even 50 off 42 balls, which included eight fours, as the Parkites raced to 141 for one off 25.1 overs. Also among the runs for the league leaders was Tion Webster, who set the tone for the easy chase, lashing three sixes and a four in a 25-ball 30.
In the other Premiership I match in Penal, PowerGen Penal Sports, led by an unbeaten 131 from another Red Force batter in Jason Mohammed, defeated QPCC II by four wickets at Syne Village. After restricting QPCC II to 228 for nine, the home team had an early wobble before Mohammed’s steady innings led them to 229 for six off 46.1 overs.
Coming to the crease at 11 for two in the fifth over, Mohammed used his experience to anchor the chase, facing 115 balls and hitting 15 fours to get his team over the line.
In another key match yesterday, Navin Bidaisee struck an unbeaten 126 to keep Preysal Sports in the hunt for a play-off spot with an easy 118-run victory over Alescon Comets at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
The former T&T Under-19 captain, Bidaisee, struck 17 fours and four sixes in his 138-ball knock to guide the hosts to 316-5 which is their second straight 300-plus score in as many matches.
Former West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin also lent his experience to the innings hitting 53 while West Indies Under-19 wicket-keeper Leonardo Julien chipped in with 55. Comets were dismissed for 198 in reply.
The other top-flight match yesterday saw Central Sports whipping Profilbau Victoria United by seven wickets at Invaders Ground in Felicity.
Preysal will travel to Queen’s Park Oval today to face the Parkites while PowerGen Penal and Central Sports will square off at Syne Village. All matches bowl off at 10 a.m.
Premiership 1 Summarised Scores:
At Invaders Ground
Profilbau Victoria United 101 (35.65 overs) (Jovan Ali 42; Ricky Jaipaul 3/13, Rayad Emrit 3/11) vs Central Sports 102-3 (17.2 overs) (Keagan Simmons 47, Daniel Williams 29)
—Central Sports won by 7 wickets
At Syne Village
QPCC II 228-9 (50 overs) (Kirstan Kallicahran 81, Jesse Bootan 51, Joshua Ramdoo 31; Kavesh Kantasingh 4/40, Shaaron Lewis 3/33) vs PowerGen Penal Sports 229-6 (46.1 overs) (Jason Mohammed 131 n.o., Uthman Muhammad 20 n.o.; Namir Suepaul 2/26)
—PowerGen won by 4 wickets
At Wilson Road
Clarke Road United 137 (38.1 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 69, Yannick Ottley 25; Jon-Russ Jaggesar 4/21, Matthew Patrick 2/33) vs QPCC I 141-1 (25.1 overs) (Jeremy Solozano 56 n.o., Isaiah Rajah 50 n.o., Tion Webster 30; Nicholas Ali 1/11)
—QPCC I won by 9 wickets
At Inshan Ali Park
Preysal 316-5 (50 overs) (Navin Bidaisee 126 n.o., Denesh Ramdin 53, Leonardo Julien 55; Stephon Ramdial 3/45, Amrit Dass 1/53) vs Alescon Comets 198 (Lyndell Nelson 68, Shatrughan Rambaran 51, Jabari Mills 28; Justin Joseph 3/49, Daniel Osuna 2/33, Rakesh Maharaj 2/46, Sanjeev Gooljar 2/41) --Preysal won by 118 runs
Today’s Sunday League fixtures:
(All matches bowl off at 10 am)
Premiership I
Victoria United vs Clarke Road United, Wilson Road
Alescon Comets vs QPCC II, Pierre Road
QPCC I vs Preysal Sports, Queen’s Park Oval
PowerGen Penal Sports vs Central Sports, Syne Village
Premiership II North
HKL Aranjuez Sports vs Munroe Road, Aranjuez
El Socorro Youth Movement vs QPCC III, El Socorro
Cane Farm Sports vs Prisons Sports, Crown Street
Merry Boys vs Defence Force, Diego Martin
Premiership II South
Yorkshire Sports vs Sancho St Julien Sports, Cunjal
Premier League U-19 vs Endeavour Sports, NCC
Bess Mortors Marchin Patriots vs Cosmos Sports, Marchin