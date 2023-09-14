PARKITES TO BE CROWNED

While the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is yet to make it official, the verdict is in and Queen’s Park Cricket Club are set to be crowned the 2023 Premier Division One League champions.
The domestic TTCB club season ended on March 26 with the Parkites leading the eight-team standings on 143 points and PowerGen Penal Sports in second place on 124 points.
However, PowerGen had lodged a protest of the result of a game against Profilbau Victoria United which was played on February 11-12 at Victoria’s home venue, the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore.
There was no play on the first day of the game and the match began on the second day of the contest and ended in a no result.
On May 19, the TTCB Disciplinary Committee ruled in PowerGen’s favour, awarding the Penal-based club 24 points which would have seen them overtake the Parkites at the top of the table and clinch the Division One title.
However, Victoria appealed the ruling and the matter went to the five-person TTCB National Appeals Committee, which overturned the original decision.
PowerGen could have challenged the Appeals Committee’s verdict but opted to end the long-running saga by accepting the ruling and are now moving on and looking ahead to the 2024 season.
When the Appeals Committee heard the matter, Victoria United was listed as the Appellant while Queen’s Park Cricket Club was listed as an Interested Party and PowerGen was the Respondent.
The matter was heard on July 5 via virtual teleconference, and after hearing all parties the panel ruled that the match “was properly constituted” and began on the second day and that “no team played under protest”.
“Even though the loss of time on day 1 was unfortunate, this panel saw no evidence of sabotage or intent to sabotage by the Appellant. It may have been arguable that the preparation of the ground could have been better, but this, on its own, is insufficient to trigger the award of full points,” the ruling stated.
The Appeals Committee, in their ruling, also noted that there was a “possible deficiency” in the Premier League Regulations that govern National League cricket.
Meanwhile, PowerGen Sports head coach Gibran Mohammed confirmed that the Penal-based club is ready to move on.
Asked for a comment on the outcome of the matter, the PowerGen coach stated: “The Committee would be a group of professional and ethical personnel appointed by the TTCB serving as an independent arm. I trust and hoped that all investigation and due diligence would have been followed and if this is the outcome of their ruling, we must respect that.
“We have since moved on and looking forward to continuing our work at PowerGen in improving the overall development of our cricket and impacting people’s lives in a positive way,” Mohammed added.
Queen’s Park team manager Jeffrey Guillen said in the end “the right decision was made.”
Guillen agreed that the Disciplinary Committee had incorrectly awarded PowerGen 24 points for an abandoned game. He said an abandoned game ruling could only be applied to a game where no play was possible.
“On principle QPCC had to appeal the original decision because we could not let that precedence stand.”
Guillen said he would like to see penalty points awarded and teams punished when wickets are unprepared or underprepared. He admitted, though, it would be difficult to implement.
“We must make every effort to have good cricket wickets if we are to improve the standard of our competition. Home advantage is important but you don’t want to have wickets turning square from the start of a game,” Guillen explained.
Asked about clinching another league title, the QPCC manager said: “Hats off to Sunil Narine. He had fantastic performances in every game he played in, and the league is one of the hardest competitions to win.
“Credit also must go out to the young players that stepped up. We had about 17 players on national duty in different teams, and we relied a lot on the young players. They really performed for us,” he added.
Once made official by the TTCB, this will be QPCC’s first league title since 2017. PowerGen won the title in 2019 and there was no champion crowned in 2020 with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was no club cricket competition in 2021 and only white-ball cricket was played in 2022.