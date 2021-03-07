Parkites’ win eighth straight

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites stretched their win streak to eight in the Table Tennis Champions League with two victories on Saturday night at their Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
As a result, the title favourites moved to the top of the standings with 25 points, one more than Hillview Renegades who had kicked four points clear with a 3-1 triumph over D’Abadie Youths two nights earlier for their seventh victory from ten fixtures.
The Parkites, who have not tasted defeat since going down 3-2 to Solo Crusaders in the first clash of the inaugural competition on January 26, have a fixture in hand and are expected to comfortably win the second round.
The winners of the country’s last invitational league competition – the Caroni League – two years ago, won the first round in the middle of last month and have three fixtures remaining in the second.
The Parkites were expected to stretch their lead to four points when they came up against bottom-of-the-table Survivors last night.
When the second round of round-robin action concludes on Sunday, the top four finishers will advance to a Big Four playoff for the title.
The same teams have been in the top four from virtually the start and WASA Club, who swept Southerners Saturday afternoon, and Crusaders are currently in third and fourth places with 22 and 20 points, respectively.
Tobagonian Derron Douglas, who has lost just one match in the competition, – to Crusaders’ Anthony “Sandfly” Brown – won both matches in both fixtures on Saturday night.
In their 3-1 triumph over WASA, the country’s fourth-ranked player got the Parkites across the finish line by beating the fifth-ranked Curtis Humphreys 11-1, 14-12, 8-11, 11-6.
The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the fixture had taken out Humphreys’ brother Alaric 11-9, 8-11, 11-2, 11-5 two matches earlier, and then Aaron Edwards made it 2-1 for the hosts with a 11-9, 11-7, 11-2 triumph over Kyle Borneo.
Two-time national champ Curtis had drawn first blood for WASA, but after crushing Joshua Maxwell in the first two games, the two-time national champ was forced to go right down to the wire to finally get past Joshua Maxwell 11-4, 11-4, 6-11, 9-11, 16-14.
Former top junior Maxwell was voted MVP of the fixture against the struggling D’Abadie Youths when he battled back after being two points away from defeat in the fourth game of the deciding match to edge the in-form Declan John 11-8, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8.
The top-ten player had been favoured to get past Everton Sorzano earlier, but he went down tamely 11-7, 11-9, 11-3, and then Sarvesh Mungal, making his first appearance of the tournament, made it 2-1 for the visitors by nosing out Javier King 11-6, 11-6, 10-12, 10-12, 12-10.
The 17-year-old Douglas, who had whipped John 11-4, 11-8, 12-10 in the opener, then forced the decider with a convincing 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 triumph over Sorzano.
Although WASA didn’t lose a match against Southerners at Calvary Community Centre, Arima, it was a very tough fixture.
Curtis came within two points of losing in fourth game before he battled back to avoid the major upset 11-9, 11-13, 7-11, 12-10, 11-8 over Terry Corbin.
Southpaw Alaric then scored a hard-fought 14-12, 11-5, 10-12, 13-11 triumph over Anson Lowie for the MVP prize, and then Borneo sealed the three points with a 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 triumph over Wayne Oudit.
WASA are expected to move to 25 points and overtake Renegades for second place when they tackle Survivors in their penultimate fixture of the round at Calvary from seven o’clock tonight.