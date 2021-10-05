Part of Windies squad touch down in Dubai

Despite Andre Russell’s injury, sustained during the ongoing Indian Premier League, there were no changes to the West Indies roster for the upcoming World Cup as the defending champions started arriving in Dubai for the October 17 to November 14 tournament to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive officer (CEO) Johnny Grave, responding to questions about Russell’s recovery, told the Express that the all-rounder is working towards being fit for the start of the World Cup.
Russell suffered a hamstring injury on September 26 during Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) clash versus Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi but reports out of the IPL bubble have suggested that the Jamaican had been training earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Grave said: “Andre is receiving treatment on his hamstring and will be assessed weekly. We hope he will be fit to play from the start of the World Cup.”
The CWI CEO also revealed that the West Indies players that are not taking part in the IPL arrived in Dubai last night and are due to undergo six days of room quarantine.
However, he further explained that the cohort of West Indies players who arrived at the IPL via the IPL private charter are not expected to go through the six-day room quarantine when they do join the team from the IPL.
Against that backdrop, Grave said the team will be able to get in a few extra days of practice before the official start of the tournament. “We will therefore have a few days extra training at the Dubai 7s ground before the ICC support period officially starts on the 16th of October,” the CWI CEO added.
The IPL concludes with the tournament final on October 15. Along with Russell, West Indies also have Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder and Fabian Allen taking part in the IPL in the UAE. Holder is one of four travelling reserves, along with Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, and Sheldon Cottrell
Meanwhile, the veteran Chris Galye was also in the IPL but left the tournament last week citing the need to “mentally recharge and refresh” ahead of the World Cup.
The Windies are drawn in Group I for the World Cup, along with England, Australia, South Africa and two other qualifiers. The top team teams from the group will advance to the semis. West Indies will open their title defence against England on October 23.
West Indies WC squad:
Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh jr.
Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein
World Cup groups
Super 12s
Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2.
Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B1.
(Top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals)
West Indies match
schedule (T&T times)
October 23: v England in Dubai
(10 a.m.)
October 26: v South Africa in Dubai
(6 a.m.)
October 29: v B2 in Sharjah
(8 a.m.)
November 4: v A1, in Abu Dhabi
(10 a.m.)
November 6: v Australia in Abu Dhabi
(6 a.m.)