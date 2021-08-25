PARTY STARTS

The “biggest party in sports” may be another closed-door affair this year, but there will be familiar intensity when the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) open the 2021 season of the Hero Caribbean Premier League this morning.
Warner Park in St Kitts will be the venue for this clash between the all-conquering defending champions Knight Riders and regular finalists Amazon Warriors. The small ground, traditionally good for batting, will in fact host all 33 matches in the tournament, which like last year in Trinidad, will be played in a bio-secure bubble.
This opening match, the first of what will be a double-header, is a repeat of last year’s opener when TKR established their authority early with a four-wicket victory.
But TKR head coach Imran Jan who takes over from Brendon McCullum who could not make the tournament because of Covid-19-related travel restrictions, is not taking much comfort in history. “It is always exciting to play against Guyana,” he said earlier this week. “It is a rivalry we look forward to. We got the better of them last year but that is done and dusted,” he noted. “This is a new season and it is going to be challenging. It is a pretty new venue with regards to what it poses for us, so we are excited about it and the guys are up for the challenge...most definitely.”
Amazon Warriors manager Omar Khan was happy to face the champions in the opener.
“We look forward to that opening game,” he said. “It’s going to be exciting, it’s a good game to start the tournament. CPL has always identified the two teams, TKR and Guyana Amazon Warriors as the two more exciting teams...in terms of crowd support and the kind of fan base we have. It’s always good to start up with that kind of high profile fixture.” Both sides come into the match with at least one significant change to their 2020 squads. While Kieron Pollard remains the captain, veteran all-rounder and former skipper Dwayne Bravo—a member of the Trinidad and Tobago franchise from its inception - has moved on to the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. And the Amazon Warriors have a new leader in Nicholas Pooran who recently led the West Indies to a T20 series victory over Australia in the absence of Pollard. Pooran replaces Australian Chris Green who is now with the Jamaica Tallawahs.
The Amazon Warriors also welcome back seasoned Pakistani batting all-rounder Shoaib Malik who last played for them in 2019. Another player returning to his former franchise is leg-spinner Yasir Shah who has returned for another spell with TKR.
The two sides share a keen rivalry despite GAW being winless in five finals. And a victory today would be the perfect confidence booster for Pooran and his men, including key batsman Shimron Hetmyer.
“It’s not easy going to so many finals,” Hetmyer told the media. “It’s just for us to cross the line when that time comes. The team that sticks together the longest...eventually gets better. It’s just for us to get to that stage and cross the line.”
Also aiming to make a statement with a strong start today will be the strengthened home team Patriots, who besides having Bravo, will also be able to call on “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle who missed last year’s tournament.
The Patriots will play the Barbados Royals in the second match today from 7 p.m. Both teams struggled in 2020. This year’s tournament will also see some new innovations, including the Kookaburra Smart Ball which will be used in a professional tournament for the first time. According to the CPL, the Smart Ball will give “unprecedented data” about each delivery which will be delivered in real time to the television commentators.