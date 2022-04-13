Party time returns

The return of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket to multiple venues this year will see the Trinbago Knight Riders playing matches in Trinidad and Tobago once more.
Local fans will get a bonus in the coming season as the CPL announced yesterday that a total of eight games will be played in T&T. Via a release, the CPL announced that the eight matches will be played here from September 12-18, with home team TKR playing four of those games.
In responding to that news, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe said: “The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is excited to partner with the Hero Caribbean Premier League, and welcomes back the Biggest Party in Sport to the home of Carnival, as we host the 2022 edition of the Hero CPL.
“This opportunity serves as an investment into positioning Trinidad and Tobago as a regional leader in sports tourism especially in this redefined sphere of sport events in the post pandemic era.
“Live spectators are an essential element of sport, so fans are welcomed to return to the stands in support of their teams and favourite players. In T&T, we continue to champion safe practices while having fun as all Covid-19 protocols would be adhered to during the games.”
In 2020, T&T hosted the first CPL season behind closed doors and in a bio-secure bubble as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. TKR set a CPL record that season, with Kieron Pollard’s men winning all 12 of their matches on the way to claiming the title.
With restrictions now being relaxed in the country, fans will be allowed back to the venues.
The CPL said half of the matches will be at 10 a.m., “offering great family entertainment with the Hero CPL planning to work with local schools and sports clubs to encourage young cricket fans and their families to attend.”
There will also be the traditional evening games, when the Knight Riders will play all their matches.
Commenting on the T&T matches, Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, said: “Trinidad and Tobago has been a huge part of the success of Hero CPL and we are delighted to be back for 2022. The atmosphere at venues in Trinidad has always been fantastic and we know that the fans will be hugely excited to be back at the Biggest Party in Sport.”
In all, four venues will be used for this year’s games, with Guyana hosting the final phase of the tournament.