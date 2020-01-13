Although the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force had to settle for a draw against the Jamaica Scorpions in their West Indies Championship four-day season opener on Sunday, skipper Darren Bravo was encouraged by his team’s performance in the match.
“It was a tough game indeed. I haven’t fielded for so long for a very long time but I enjoyed the challenge. The guys gave me the necessary support and I felt we played a fantastic game of cricket,” he said of the match.
He said it was good start by the batsmen and a decent performance from the bowlers but said they have a few areas to buck up on.
“To be honest the fact that we put down some of our chances...that is part and parcel of the game and as a team moving forward we definitely need to improve when that is concerned,” said Bravo.
“We were fantastic with the bat in the first two days. I thought the bowling unit gave a very good account of themselves and those are the positives we can take from game,” he praised.
Of the batting performance, which saw debutant Keagna Simmons hit 89, himself and Jeremy Solozano making half-centuries and Joshua Da Silva and Yannic Cariah notching hundreds, Bravo said: “It is always good to start on a good note (with the bat).
“Even myself, I wanted to start well so I am happy for them. I actually had a conversation with each player one-on-one and I asked them to play particular roles and to take responsibility where the batting is concerned and most of them did that in particular game,” he added.
Looking ahead to their next match, Bravo said it was important that they continue improving and getting better as a team.
“We have another game coming up in a couple days time and it is important that we get a couple days rest and sit down as a team and work out what we need to improve on and where we can get better and we will see how it goes,” he said.
“The fielding aspect...we need to take all our chances. I think as a bowling unit we need to be a bit more disciplined as well. I think we were probably trying too hard to get a wicket with every single ball rather than building pressure and then looking for the wicket,” Bravo explained.
He also recognised that it is a young Red Force team and noted that all the players enjoyed themselves on the field and said there were only positives coming out of the game for his players.
“It is a young team and most importantly each and every single player enjoyed the game. Most of these guys would have never fielded for so long. I think we were out fielding for about 11 or 12 hours o something like that so the guys gave a great account of themselves and like I said there are only positives coming out of this game,” said Bravo.
“It is all about horses for course and we realised the surface we are going to play on and decided to go with three or four all-rounders so I thought everyone played their part perfectly and we will see how it goes in the next game,” he added.
Asked about the possibility of some of the senior guys returning for the next game against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes starting Thursday, Bravo said it is always welcome.
“It is always good to have experience mingling with the youngsters. The selectors have a job to do...I might have a say here or there but whatever team is selected for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be the best team possible at this point in time,” he concluded.