PASSING GRADE

Cricket West Indies (CWI) vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow has praised the efforts of the West Indies women in the recent ICC Women’s World Cup, saying the Caribbean ladies should return home with their heads held high after surpassing expectations to reach the semi-final.
Shallow was a guest on the Mason and Guest podcast on Tuesday, “They should be proud. Yes, we all would have liked for them to win but the reality is, based on our performance over the years, it hasn’t been sterling by any means,” said Shallow.
The Windies women, who had to play in the World Cup qualifier to make it into the main event in New Zealand, defeated England and New Zealand to put themselves in contention for a place in the final four.
“I think what happened is that when we went to New Zealand, the expectations weren’t very high across the region. The first two victories we had certainly lifted the confidence and expectations and when we lost to Pakistan and then of course getting knocked out by the best team in the world, Australia, it shouldn’t have been a big surprise,” he explained. “We know how cricket is and we were really hoping for the best in that game,” Shallow continued.
“I think there are some positives. It was a well balanced team with experience and youth and I am hoping the younger players who went there would have taken away some of the experience and will go on to play a few World Cups in the future and hopefully bring home some championships,” he added. Roland Holder shared similar sentiments.
Host Andrew Mason started his podcast saying, “This week we’ve got to talk about the women. Oh my golly what happened to them? After a very good start beating some of the big guns, then they really didn’t perform at all and the question we asked from Kingston, Jamaica, right through to Bridgetown, Barbados, what’s really gone wrong with our women’s side? We need better from them, there is no doubt about that.”
Asked if he was disappointed with the performance of the women, Holder was quick to defend Stafanie Taylor and company saying: “I think we must remember that the women did reach the semifinals so in terms of using the word disappointed, that’s a strong word.
“The women were one game away from winning the event. Let’s not be overly harsh with them. Granted there were some performances that certainly they could have done better which would have enabled us to do a lot better. There is some work that needs to be done at the territorial board and CWI level. We can acknowledge that... it is the first time I have heard the term disappointed used for a team that reached the semifinals and wasn’t even seeded to be the final,” Holder continued.
“I think we had a mixed bag of performances. We had brilliant games and some close games and we had some games where we were out-played as was the case in the semi-final. If you were to grade them, I would give them a six or seven out of ten. There is a lot of work to be done still but let’s not forget they made the semifinals,” he added.