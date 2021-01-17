Passing the Test

In searching for a living example of strength in depth in a sporting context you would have to search far and wide to come up with something better than the Indian bowling line-up for the final Test of the series against Australia which comes to an end tonight in Brisbane.
A squad decimated by injuries and the absence of a number of key players, including their captain and star batsman, through the four-Test campaign seemed to have reached the outer limits of desperation in resorting to two debutants in seamer Thangarasu Natarajan and off-spinning all-rounder Washinton Sundar and two pacers with only one Test previously under their belts in Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur. Mohammad Siraj, who made his debut in the second Test in Melbourne, is now leader of the attack with all of two Tests previously to his name.
When you add some further details about Sundar having not played a first-class match for three years and only being kept on in the Indian squad from the limited-over leg of the tour as net bowling support in this time of Covid-19, and Thakur’s lone previous Test being one in which he broke down in the midst of his second over against the West Indies in Hyderabad just over two years ago, their combined effort in limiting Australia to a first innings total of 369 is impressive.
But then Sundar and Thakur proceeded to rescue their team on the third afternoon with an entertaining, counter-attacking seventh-wicket partnership of 123 which meant they trailed the hosts by just 33 runs. It was a level of resistance which clearly rattled a home side fully expecting to build on a significant lead in pursuit of victory to break the 1-1 deadlock and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Even if they were to eventually crumble to defeat on the last day (a forecast of inclement weather could also help their cause) and hand the symbol of Test cricket supremacy between these two increasingly bitter rivals to the home side, the very strong undercurrent of this contest will be India’s ability to re-summon their repeatedly depleted forces and yet still present a strong, competitive front to opponents accustomed to dominating in their own backyards.
Everyone following the series knew the Virat Kohli situation. India’s captain was available for only the first Test as he returned home to be with his wife in anticipation of their first child. What was always going to be a serious loss appeared almost catastrophic when the tourists were obliterated for 36 – their lowest total in Test cricket – and the day/night first encounter in Adelaide was over even before the floodlights were activated on the third afternoon.
However Ajinkya Rahane rose to the challenge of leadership and played the quintessential captain’s knock, his hundred and outwardly calm marshalling of his troops leading to a series-levelling triumph in the very next match. It was the fixture in which Siraj got his chance as replacement for fellow pacer Mohammad Shami, whose tour ended with a fractured forearm sustained at the end of the second innings capitulation in the series opener.
That victory came at the cost through injury to another experienced fast bowler, Umesh Yadav, resulting in Saini’s debut for the third Test in Sydney. India battled through the last day of that match and benefited from a succession of missed chances to draw the encounter. Yet even in the celebration of that steadfast resistance they were coming to terms with the realisation that another four of their key performers—all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and last-day heroes in middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari and frontline spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were all out of consideration for the series decider four days later. Yet there they were after three days at The Gabba, a venue where Australia have not lost a Test for more than 32 years (against the West Indies at the start of the 1988/89 series), virtually level-pegging with opponents who will obviously point to their own errors in the field but must also quietly acknowledge the resilience of opponents whose resources have been tested as few have in contemporary international sport.
So to reiterate: a team without first-choice players Kohli, Shami, Yadav, Vihari, Jadeja, Ashwin and Bumrah, a team that started the series without senior pacer Ishant Sharma and only had the services of senior opening batsman Rohit Sharma from the third Test, has stoutly resisted their formidable opponents.
It speaks to unlocking the enormously potential of such a huge cricket-crazy nation via the domestic Ranji Trophy trophy first-class competition and the impact of the money-spinning intensity of the Indian Premier League.
But it also reflects a culture of competitiveness, confidence and yes, even arrogance, something we West Indians revelled in and indeed took for granted so many years ago.