Pastor is ‘Tranquil’ champ

RICHARD MCLETCHIE regained his title but Athelstan Phillips did not, when the curtain finally fell on the 2020 Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament yesterday at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.
The two-week tournament was actually scheduled to be completed on March 21 last year, but was halted six days before because of Covid-19 and only resumed last week Friday.
After being dethroned in the veterans’ singles final of the 2019 edition by McCollin Fontenelle, playing his first event as an over-45 player, McLetchie was the overwhelming favourite with the St Lucian not in the draw.
And the top-seeded Tobagonian completed the job at the expense of Sonny Williams 6-2, 7-5 yesterday for his tenth title from 12 outings since first playing in the division three years ago.
The victory was sweet revenge for McLetchie as he and Kendall Cuffy, the man who preceded him as the country’s leading veteran player, were dethroned in doubles by the Vincentian and Farid Youssef. After that shocking semi-final triumph just before the shutdown, the unseeded players went on to capture the title by edging Phillips and Nicholas Sellier 5-7, 6-4, 10/6 on Friday.
Garry Siewdass, who was a virtual unknown when he reached and lost to Phillips in the over-60 final of the St Augustine Club Invitational Tournament in ’19, defeated the multiple age-group champ Phillips 6-4, 6-1 in yesterday’s final.
And it was by no means a surprise as the Pastor had won both the over-60 singles and doubles titles in inaugural Trinidad ITF (International Tennis Federation) Senior Tournament 16 months ago. Phillips had been virtually untouchable since the club first introduced the senior veterans’ division more than five years ago, but he had also lost in the final of the previous edition.
The only player to win more than one title in the country’s premier clay-court tournament was Carlista Mohammed, who captured a Triple Crown after also winning the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles in the previous major tournament—the National Championships in the middle of ’19.
After capturing the doubles and mixed doubles titles with Cameron Wong and Nabeel Mohammed, respectively, just before the shutdown, the 30-year-old defeated Ella Carrington, a player half her age, 7-5, 6-3 for her fifth singles crown last week Monday. And the day after, Vaughn Wilson took down ’19 champ Akiel Duke 7-5, 6-2 in an all-Tobago clash for his first singles title.
Davis Cup players Richard Chung and Dexter Mahase had lifted the doubles trophy just before the lengthy break. The 2021 edition of the two-week tournament, which has been going on for more than a century, is expected to get going on schedule late next month.