The second One-Day-International between West Indies and India delivered another exciting finish but the result was the same as in the first match, as India sealed the three-match series with a tense two-wicket victory yesterday.
The Windies were flying high for most of the day at the Queen’s Park Oval, with Shai Hope’s 115 in his 100th ODI appearance leading the hosts to a competitive 311 for six after they won the toss and chose to bat.
India’s slow start to the chase also gave the large crowd the belief that the home team could hold out to level the series. And Nicholas Pooran’s men seemed to be on course to do just that, with India needing 100 in the final ten overs with five wickets down.
However, Axar Patel’s maiden ODI half-century flipped the script to get India over the line as they took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series having also won the first ODI last Friday by just three runs.
The West Indies skipper admitted that it was in the final phase the game slipped away.
“It was definitely in the end there in the last couple of overs (where we lost the game),” said Pooran.
“I think we didn’t hold our nerve. Axar played well to win the game but in saying that, in the last six overs I think is where we lost the game,” he added.
The hosts did well to restrict India early in the chase, with Romario Shepherd sending back skipper Shikkar Dhawan for just 13 and Shubman Gill falling seven runs short of his second ODI half-century.
Suryakumar Yadav also fell early, bowled by Kyle Mayers off an inside edge leaving the visitors in some trouble at 79 for three in the 18th over.
A maiden ODI half-century from Sanju Samson along with Shreyas Iyer’s 11th got the chase back on track before hosts stormed back towards the end. Iyer struck 63 off 71 balls with four fours and a six before he was lbw to Alzarri Joseph, breaking a 99-run fourth wicket stand.
Samson also got to his milestone, reaching 54 before being run out.
With two new batters at the crease in Deepak Hooda and Patel and 100 needed in the last ten overs, the Windies were on top but Patel had other plans.
He took on all the bowlers in the final phase of the innings to get to his 50 in quick time. But wickets fell at the other, taking the game down to the wire.
In the end, India needed eight off the final over, with Mayers set to deliver the final six balls to Patel and with the Oval crowd on its feet.
But Patel was up to the task, smashing a straight six to seal the win with two balls to spare.
Patel ended unbeaten on 64 off just 35 balls, having struck five sixes and three fours as India completed the highest run chase at the venue.
Earlier, Hope gave the home fans reason to smile, becoming the fourth West Indian to score a century in his 100th game.
The opening batter got off the mark with a four punched through point off Mohammed Siraj and he only grew in confidence throughout the day.
He and Mayers, put on 65 runs for the first wicket, with Mayers hitting the first six of the game off Shardul Thakur before sending a return catch to Deepak Hooda on 39.
Hope and Shamarh Brooks built on the good start with a 62-stand in the middle overs to take the hosts to 127, before a mini slide threatened to derail the innings.
Left-arm spinner Patel started the slump, sending back Brooks for 35 before leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal accounted for Brandon King (zero).
Pooran and Hope then put on 117 runs for the fourth wicket, with Hope raising his 50 with a six off Chahal before slowing down as he approached triple figures.
However, Pooran made up for that, smashing six sixes and a four in an aggressive 74 off 77 balls before he was bowled round his legs by Thakur.
Heading into the final five overs, Hope changed gears, smashing Chahal for consecutive sixes to reach triple figures as the hosts finished their innings on a high, hitting 93 runs in the last ten overs.
However, Pooran’s men couldn’t finish the day in similar fashion, falling to their third straight series defeat this year.