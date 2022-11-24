Patience gets Chanderpaul 119

Uncapped left-hander Tagenarine Chanderpaul all but pencilled his name in for the opening Test in Perth when he struck a high quality hundred on day two of the four-day “pink-ball” match yesterday.

The 26-year-old son of Test legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul carved out 119 as the Caribbean side, replying to the Australian Prime Minister XI’s 322, reached the close at Manuka Oval on 234 for seven in their first innings.

On his first overseas tour, the left-hander faced 293 deliveries and hit 13 fours and a six—a combination of crisp off-side drives and adventurous on-side strokes—en route to his sixth first class hundred.