Jeremy Solozano

SOLID PERFORMANCES: Opener Jeremy Solozano.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsman Jeremy Solozano is happy with his recent stint with the West Indies “A” team and is hoping to build on his achievements as he looks to break into the West Indies senior “Test” team in the near future.

The left-handed opener gave a gritty performance in the final match of the West Indies “A” team series against India “A” at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba last week, which must have caught the eyes of the regional selectors.

The former West Indies Under-19 player carried his bat through his team’s first innings, scoring an unbeaten 69 before hitting 92 in the second innings to ensure the hosts did not suffer a series sweep.

Solozano was the epitome of concentration and patience, facing 208 balls in the first innings and 250 in the second. In all, he batted for nine-and-a-half hours.

The match ended in a draw with India “A” winning the three-match series 2-0.

