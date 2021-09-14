Patriots best Warriors

Chris Gayle came good at the top of the innings for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as they punched their ticket to the Hero Caribbean Premier League final, after an easy seven-wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors in their semi-final at Warner Park in St Kitts late yesterday.
The “Universe Boss” was in a destructive mood and paired with the tournament’s leading six-hitter, Evin Lewis, at the top of the innings, the Patriots proved unstoppable.
Gayle struck 42 off 27 balls, with five fours and three sixes, while Lewis smashed an unbeaten 77 off just 39 balls, counting eight maximums and three boundaries, as the Patriots raced to 181 for three, in their run chase after the Amazon Warriors tallied 178 for nine.
Sent in, the Warriors had a solid start with Brandon King hitting 27 (17 balls) and Chandrapaul Hemraj scoring 27 off 24 to set the tone of the innings.
They were then given a boost towards the back end of their innings with Nicholas Pooran hitting 26 off just 14 balls, including a four and three sixes, and Shimron Hetmyer finishing strong with four sixes and two fours, in an unbeaten 45 off 20 balls.
The total looked a competitive one, but Gayle and Lewis set the tone early in their chase as the Patriots raced to 68 without loss in the first six overs.
Gayle stepped on the accelerator in the fourth over, hitting Odean Smith for four fours and a six as that over leaked 23 runs. And he continued the carnage when smashing Imran Tahir for a six and four in the next over with Lewis also getting in on the act, with a six off the bowler, said over yielding 18.
The “Universe Boss” eventually fell to Kevin Sinclair for 42, but the foundation was laid, the score 76 for one in the eighth over. However, Sinclair didn’t have the same impact against Lewis, who hit the off-spinner for consecutive sixes down the ground followed by a four over cover to bring up his 50, off just 21 balls, as the Patriots raced to 104 for one by the halfway stage.
Captain Dwayne Bravo joined Lewis in the middle, opting to come in at number three and the decision paid dividends with the “Champion” stroking a six and three fours in a 31-ball, 34, to put his team within sight of victory.
Lewis ensured the home-team crossed the finish line, controlling proceeding from the onset to earn the Player of the Match award, as his team secured a berth in the championship match, for a second time in CPL history.
Summarised Scores:
AMAZON WARRIORS 178-9 (Shimron Hetmyer 45 n.o., Nicholas Pooran 26, Brandon Kings 27, Chandrapaul Hemraj 27; Jon-Russ Jaggesar 2/19. Dominic Drakes 2/27, Naseem Shah 2/34, Fawad Ahmed 3/22) vs PATRIOTS 181-3 (17.5 overs) (Evin Lewis 77 n.o., Chris Gayle 42, Dwayne Bravo 34)
--Patriots won by seven wickets