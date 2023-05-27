Marchin Patriots captured the Premiership 2 T20 title yesterday thanks to seven-run victory over the Premier League Under-19s in the tournament final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.
Adrian Ali led the way with the bat for the Patriots, hitting 53 off 35 balls at the top of the innings as they posted 151 all out after being sent in to bat.
The U-19s made 144 for seven in their reply, with Stephon Solomon and Kashtri Singh doing the damage with the ball for the Patriots.
Solomon grabbed two wickets in the second over before Singh intervened just before the half-way mark to remove Andrew Rambaran (20) and Rajeev Ramnath (four) as the U-19s slipped to 64 for four after ten overs.
Justin Jagessar top-scored for the U-19s with 28 but when he departed in the tenth over, all seemed lost.
However, Nick Ramlal (27 off 24), Joshua Davis (17 off 20) and Zachary Siewah (21 not out off 11 balls) kept the U-19s in the hunt until the final over when the Patriots wrapped up the win.
Earlier, Ali’s 53 off 35 balls and Teshawn Castro’s 39 off 24 gave Marchin a rapid start as they raced to 105 for one after 11 overs but the U-19s struck a couple of blows in the middle overs to keep the scoring rate in check.
Marchin were cruising at one stage, with Ali targeting Davis with three fours in the off-spinner’s first over and two fours and a six in his second.
At the other end, Castro had struck two sixes and three fours before trying to pull leg-spinner Vasant Singh over deep midwicket where Rajeev Ramnath took a leaping catch as the U-19s fought their way back into the contest.
Ali, who reached his 50 with a four to extra cover off Siewah, was dismissed off the very next ball which he struck straight to Rambaran at deep backward point.
Singh then bowled Hakeem Mitchell for 12 while Ronilster Perreira grabbed two quick wickets as Marchin slipped to 122 for five after 16 overs.
Davis returned at the death to redeem himself as he finished with two wickets for 44 runs as Marchin just managed to get past 150 which proved to be just enough to secure the title.
The second match of yesterday’s double feature was the Premiership 1 final between PowerGen Penal Sports and Central Sports which bowled off after press time.
PowerGen secured their place in the final on Friday night after whipping cross-town rivals Clarke Road United by eight wickets in the second semi-final.
The first Premiership 1 semi which took place earlier on Friday, saw Central Sports knock out last year’s champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 in a rain-shortened eight-over match which Central won by eight wickets.
Summarised scores:
Yesterday
Premiership 2 Final
Marchin Patriots 151 (20 overs) (Adrian Ali 53, Teshawn Castro 39; Vasant Singh 2/19, Ronillster Perreira 2/23, Joshua Davis 2/44)
vs Premier League U-19s 144-7 (20 overs) (Justin Jagessar 28, Nick Ramlal 27, Zachary Siewah 21 n.o., Andrew Rambaran 20; Stephawn Solomon 2/42, Kastri Singh 2/13)
—Marchin Patriots won by seven runs.
Friday
Premiership 1
Semi-final 2
Clarke Road United 122-6 (20 overs) (Yannick Ottley 49, Tariq Mohammed 47; Ravi Rampaul 3/17)
vs PowerGen Penal 125-2 (17.5 overs) (Daniel Williams 44, Evin Lewis 27, Cephas Cooper 26 n.o., Jason Mohammed 25 n.o.)
—PowerGen Penal won by eight wickets.