The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots secured their first win of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, yesterday, edging the St Lucia Kings by four wickets with one ball to spare at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
And it was veteran Andre Flecther who saw them over the finish line, stroking an unbeaten 93 off 64 balls.
After winning the toss and opting to field first, the Patriots did well to restrict the Kings to 149 for seven from 20 overs.
Fletcher then stepped up with the bat, battling cramps and hobbling towards the end of the match but still doing enough as the Patriots replied with 150 for six off 19.5 overs.
Fletcher struck five sixes and six fours as the Patriots rallied from a slow start to seal their first win of the season.
Despite losing Evin Lewis in the second over, caught and bowled by Roston Chase, Fletcher piled on the runs, hitting Sean Williams for two fours and two sixes in the fourth over as the Patriots looked to stamp their authority on the chase.
But the Kings hit back with Will Smeed and Jyd Goolie being stumped off the bowling of Khary Pierre as the Patriots slipped to 49 for three in the seventh over.
Fletcher kept the Patriots innings going, cutting Sikandar Raza for four to reach his 50 off 38 balls. But wickets kept tumbling at the other end with Sherfane Rutherford falling to Raza for 17 --the score 84 for four after 12 overs.
With the Patriots still needing 66 off 48 balls, Fletcher needed to keep going and he did just that, cutting leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou for four before hitting the Aussie for six to take the score to triple figures. But Raza countered again, bowling George Linde (9) in the next over to keep match in the balance.
But the Kings couldn’t deny Fletcher on the day. Despite limping for the last three overs, the “Spiceman” stayed in the middle, striking a six off Chase off the penultimate ball of the match to seal the win.
Earlier, Johnson Charles (42) and Shadrack Descarte (43) helped the Kings recover from a poor start to get to a competitive total.
Ashmead Nedd was a handful with the ball, grabbing two wickets for 14 runs as the Kings slipped to 22 for three after five overs.
But a 73-run stand between Charles and Descarte revived the innings until Benny Howell intervened with two wickets for 31 runs, removing both batters to keep the Kings in check.
Summarised Scores:
St Lucia Kings 149-7 (20 overs) (Johnson Charles 42, Shadrack Descarte 43; Ashmead Nedd 2/14, Benny Howell 2/31) vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 150-6 (19.5 overs) (Andre Fletcher 93 n.o.; Khary Pierre 2/18, Roston Chase 2/25, Sikandar Raza 2/28)
—Result: Patriots won by 4 wickets