Patriots whip Amazon Warriors again

SHERFANE RUTHERFORD fired an unbeaten half-century to help the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to their third victory on the trot in the second game of yesterday’s double-header at Warner Park, in St Kitts.
In match number eight of the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Man-of-the-Match Rutherford struck 59 from 34 balls (six sixes and one four) and featured in a crucial 72-run, fourth wicket, partnership with his skipper Dwayne Bravo (22) to set up the six-wicket victory with four balls to spare.
It was the second significant partnership between Bravo and Rutherford following on from the 115-run stand they combined for in their opening game triumph over the Barbados Royals.
Earlier, Patriots openers Evin Lewis (30) and Devon Thomas (31) laid the foundation for the successful run chase with a stand of 69, the home team eventually closing out their allotted 20 overs at 168 for four.
It was the second straight defeat for the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at the bat of the same opposition. It wasn’t for lack of trying by veteran Mohammed Hafeez who was promoted to open the innings for GAW.
Hafeez paced a knock of 70 (from 59 balls, including seven fours and one six) while Shimron Hetmyer again demonstrated his ability to occupy the crease and build an innings with 52 (35 balls, three sixes and three fours), both performances helping GAW to 166 for three.
Amazon Warriors skipper Nicholas Pooran would have thought that might have been sufficient. Bravo and company had others ideas, however.