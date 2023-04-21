Paul, Browne bid for Nations Cup honours

ACE cyclist Nicholas Paul will pedal off his second 2023 Nations Cup campaign today when the first round of the men’s keirin lines up from 11.07 a.m. in Milton, Canada.
His sprinting teammate Kwesi Browne will also line up in this event. Both riders will also compete in the men’s sprint qualifying rounds tomorrow morning.
Last night, after press time, endurance cyclist Akil Campbell was scheduled to be the first TTO rider on the track in the men’s elimination event.
Campbell will spring into action in his second and final event, the men’s omnium from 10.42 a.m. today at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre.
Alexi Costa-Ramirez, the sole female TTO rider, will compete in the women’s omnium tomorrow.
TTO is being represented by the four-member team as they all continue their pursuit of precious Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying points.
The four-day Nations Cup competition will also be used to gain valuable world ranking points towards the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships, scheduled for August 3-9 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Paul and company will be looking to improve on their performances at their first 2023 Nations Cup outing in Cairo, Egypt, last month.
Likely rusty from a five-month layoff owing to injuries sustained last October, Paul exited at the quarter-final stage of the men’s keirin while he did not qualify for the quarter-final stage in the men’s sprint, an event in which he is the world-record holder.
The stocky sprinter from Gasparillo is expected to line up in those same two events in Glasgow as will fellow Team TTO sprinter Kwesi Browne, who also exited at a similar stage in both events in Egypt.
In Cairo, Campbell was 12th in the men’s elimination and did not advance from the second heat of qualifying for the men’s omnium when he placed 18th of 20.
Costa-Ramirez finished 15th of 17 in her qualifying round of the women’s omnium, and did not advance. Manager of the TTO squad is Ian Cole while Elisha Greene is the mechanic.