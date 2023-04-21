Paul, Browne bid for Nations Cup honours

Nicholas Paul

SPRINT STAR: Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul.

ACE cyclist Nicholas Paul will pedal off his second 2023 Nations Cup campaign today when the first round of the men’s keirin lines up from 11.07 a.m. in Milton, Canada.

His sprinting teammate Kwesi Browne will also line up in this event. Both riders will also compete in the men’s sprint qualifying rounds tomorrow morning.

Last night, after press time, endurance cyclist Akil Campbell was scheduled to be the first TTO rider on the track in the men’s elimination event.

Campbell will spring into action in his second and final event, the men’s omnium from 10.42 a.m. today at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre.

Alexi Costa-Ramirez, the sole female TTO rider, will compete in the women’s omnium tomorrow.

TTO is being represented by the four-member team as they all continue their pursuit of precious Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying points.

The four-day Nations Cup competition will also be used to gain valuable world ranking points towards the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships, scheduled for August 3-9 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Paul and company will be looking to improve on their performances at their first 2023 Nations Cup outing in Cairo, Egypt, last month.

Likely rusty from a five-month layoff owing to injuries sustained last October, Paul exited at the quarter-final stage of the men’s keirin while he did not qualify for the quarter-final stage in the men’s sprint, an event in which he is the world-record holder.

The stocky sprinter from Gasparillo is expected to line up in those same two events in Glasgow as will fellow Team TTO sprinter Kwesi Browne, who also exited at a similar stage in both events in Egypt.

In Cairo, Campbell was 12th in the men’s elimination and did not advance from the second heat of qualifying for the men’s omnium when he placed 18th of 20.

Costa-Ramirez finished 15th of 17 in her qualifying round of the women’s omnium, and did not advance. Manager of the TTO squad is Ian Cole while Elisha Greene is the mechanic.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mohammed leads T&T in CWI tournament

Mohammed leads T&T in CWI tournament

ANISA MOHAMMED will captain the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s cricket team for the Cricket West Indies Women’s Regional Tournament to be held in St Kitts and Nevis from May 7 to 30.

Paul, Browne bid for Nations Cup honours

Paul, Browne bid for Nations Cup honours

ACE cyclist Nicholas Paul will pedal off his second 2023 Nations Cup campaign today when the first round of the men’s keirin lines up from 11.07 a.m. in Milton, Canada.

His sprinting teammate Kwesi Browne will also line up in this event. Both riders will also compete in the men’s sprint qualifying rounds tomorrow morning.

Richards Jr leads in Panama Golf

Richards Jr leads in Panama Golf

TOP junior Chris Richards Jr is tied for the lead after the first day of the three-day Torneo Invitational Amateur de Panama Golf tournament, hosted by the Panama Golf Association.

WINDIES ACADEMY WIN

WINDIES ACADEMY WIN

Destructive bursts from their captain Nyeem Young and hometown pace bowling prospect Kelvin Pitman set up West Indies Academy for a seven-wicket win against Team Headley in the opening match of the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series, in Antigua, yesterday.

Caribbean comeback

THREE Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) clubs will contest Caribbean club football competitions in 2023.

This will make it the first time football clubs from T&T will compete at Caribbean level in five years. Central FC was the last T&T club to compete at Caribbean level, having finished fourth in the 2018 Caribbean Club Championships, then held in T&T. T&T clubs had been banned from Caribbean club competitions for failure to meet club licensing rules.

Leaders AC Port of Spain face W Connection in TTPFL

Today’s Eid-Ul-Fitr holiday will be marked by a Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) double-header at La Horquetta and four o-clock matches at both the Arima Velodrome and Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.