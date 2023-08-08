Paul, Browne bow out keirin

Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne saw their campaign at the UCI World Track Cycling Championships end a day early as they were both eliminated in the keirin.
The TTO pair did not get past the repêchage of the keirin at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland.
Paul, back on the track a day after his duel with Harrie Lavreysen in the sprint final, could not get up to speed and missed automatic qualification for the quarter-finals when he was fifth and last in the first round heat two, won by Kevin Quintero of Colombia.
In heat four, Browne was third, just outside the automatic qualifying spots. Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa won that race from Germany’s Maximillian Dornbach.
Both went into the repêchage round, as did Lavreysen, who was third in his first round heat.
But while the now five-time defending sprint champ from the Netherlands rebounded with victory in the first repêchage heat, Browne was again third in heat three and Paul fourth in heat four.
Today, female road racer Teniel Campbell will get a first taste of action at the Championships in the 36.2 kilometre time trial.
Campbell will be up against some of the same opponents she rubbed shoulders with in the recent Tour De France Femmes at which she made a historic first appearance, finishing 99th overall. In the time trial, she placed 51st, her best placing in the series.
On Sunday, she is expected to compete in the road race.
Meanwhile, Paul has been reflecting on his silver medal ride in the sprint on Monday. “Feels great to be able to come out here and represent Trinidad and Tobago and to come and win the silver medal at the World Championships,” he said in an interview on I95.5 FM after the race.
With his silver in Glasgow, Paul has made himself one of the medal favourites for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.
However, Paul is taking a step by step approach. “It’s always a work in progress,” he said. “And in cycling, sprint cycling especially, you have to work on speed, strength and the tactical aspect of racing..Just have to go back to the drawing board and come again.”
And commenting Paul’s achievement, Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation president who is currently in Glasgow, said in a separate interview with the station: “I think it motivates all the cyclists in Trinidad. Nicholas’ performance over the years has boosted cycling in Trinidad. We have seen where young ones are emulating what is happening, they want to be there and they have the passion going constantly and this is just another milestone for us to want to push forward for the cyclists in Trinidad. It’s not just for cycling but the whole sporting fraternity in Trinidad and Tobago. It’s just a boost for us.”