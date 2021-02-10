RIGTECH SONIC riders Njisane Phillips and Keron Bramble are reserves for the 2021 Elite Pan Am Track Cycling Championships scheduled to pedal off from April 2-6 in Lima, Peru.
And Ryan D’Abreau has been selected as the lone male representative for the April 5-9 UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships scheduled for Cairo, Egypt.
The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) racing committee chaired by Rowena Williams made the team selection last Thursday.
Williams confirmed that Olympic debutants Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne—currently based at the World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland, to hone their skills ahead of the July 23-August 8 Tokyo2020 Olympic games—were both automatic picks in the men’s sprint and keirin events respectively and will lead the squad that will also include Quincy Alexander.
Alexander posted the fastest time (10.406 seconds) in the Flying 200 metre at the second TTCF Assessment Session on January 29. Other members of the team will be female track and road cyclist Alexi Costa and Akil Campbell.
That selection criteria also gives Paul and Browne automatic berths to the UCI Nations Cup in New Port, England (April 22-25) and Hong Kong (May 13-16). The selection of places for the UCI Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia, (June 3-6) will be determined at a yet-to-be scheduled competition.
Campbell, the brother of top national female cyclist Teniel, earned his spot, partly on the basis of the PSL rider’s four-minute, 42.837-second clocking on January 29 that dipped under the minimum standard of 4:45.000 for the Elite Pan Ams.
Meanwhile, D’Abreau of Arima Wheelers, punched his ticket to Egypt with his two attempts in the Flying 200 on January 29, pedalling to 11.546 and 11.375 seconds—a personal best—in consecutive rides to better the performances of his teammate Devante Laurence (12.009 and 11.682 (personal best).
TTCF TEAM TTO selections
Junior Worlds — Ryan D’Abreau, Gregory D’Andrade (manager)
Elite Pan Ams Track — Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne, Quincy Alexander, Alexi Costa, Akil Campbell Reserves: Njisane Phillip and Keron Bramble. Roger Frontin (manager), Elisha Greene (mechanic).