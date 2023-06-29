Paul, Browne reach individual quarters

Over 500 participants are entered to take part in the annual Caricom road racing series this weekend in Trinidad and with three races scheduled.

Caricom will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 and the road races “forms a part of the pre-event of the annual July Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government” scheduled for 3-5 July in Trinidad and Tobago under the chairmanship of Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister, Dominica.