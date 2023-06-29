Paul, Browne reach individual quarters

Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Zion Pulido rode to cycling team sprint bronze on Wednesday night as Trinidad and Tobago took their medal tally to two gold, two silver and three bronze, at the Central American and Caribbean Games now taking place in El Salvador.
After their bronze effort, there was a quick return yesterday to the Velódromo Nacional for Paul and Browne, and they both progressed to the quarter-finals.
The TTO pair finished in the top two places in individual Men’s sprint qualifying yesterday. Paul, the world record holder, clocked 9.976 and topped all 14 qualifiers, with Browne (10.216 ) second. Both Paul and Browne progressed to the quarter-finals after press time last night after getting through the 1/8 finals.
Paul got past Xavier Segura of El Salvador, while Browne beat Nayib Leandro of Costa Rica.
TTO’s female sprinters had a tougher time however, as they failed to get out of their heats in the Women’s keirin and reach the 1-6 finals.
Adrianna Seyjagat was fourth in heat 1, while Phoebe Sandy was also fourth in heat 2. Both riders were due to contest spots 7-12 after press time last night.
Having already picked up silver in the Men’s 200-metre freestyle, Nikoli Blackman was due to compete in the 50-metre free A-final, alongside compatriot Dylan Carter after press time last night. Both qualified out of heat five, won by Mexican Jorge Iga in 22.63 seconds, with Carter (22.69) second and Blackman (22.78) third. Zarek Wilson also finished eighth in the 100m butterfly, clocking 55.29 seconds on Wednesday evening.
Veteran swimmer Cherelle Thompson, 31, did not start her 50-metre butterfly heat but reached the A final of the 50m freestyle event. Olympian Thompson was third in her 50m free heat, clocking 26.10 seconds when third to Tayde Revilak (25.94) of Mexico and Bermudian Emma Harvey (26.05) respectively.
There was double defeat for Trinidad and Tobago‘s men volleyballers, losing 3-0 to both El Salvador on Wednesday night and Puerto Rico yesterday at the Palacio de los Deportes Carlos el Famoso stadium.
Also yesterday, TTO hockey women will be back in Group A action where they went down 3-1 to Mexico.
The Mexican women ran up a 3-0 lead by the 51st minute through goals by Sofia Perez (tenth), Arlette Estrada (38th) and Maribel Acosta. Chelsea Dey got TTO’s consolation item in the 56th minute.
The TTO women were coming off an opening 4-0 victory over Jamaica on Tuesday. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, TTO hockey men defeated Guyana 4-1. Teague Marcano (16’, 32’ & 42’) got a hat-trick, while Jovan Wren (20’) marked his senior debut tournament with his first international goal.