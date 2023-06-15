Paul coasts to keirin gold at Elite Pan Am

Nicholas Paul

WON GEARED DOWN: Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul.

ACE TTO sprinter Nicholas Paul cruised to gold yesterday in the men’s keirin as the second day of the Elite Pan American Track Cycling 2023 concluded last night in San Juan, Argentina.

Paul demonstrated his renowned change of pace to devastating effect at the beginning of the penultimate circuit of the six-lap event to take charge of the race. He then extended that advantage over the final lap and was gearing down crossing the line, successfully defending his title.

Suriname’s Tjon En Fa copped silver ahead of Canada’s James Hedgcocl who had to settle for bronze. Paul’s TTO teammate Kwesi Browne finished just off the podium in fourth.

About 40 minutes prior to final, both TTO riders had won each of the two semi-finals to cement their place in the final, with Paul taking semi-final one.

In the men’s keirin preliminary, both Paul and Browne advanced automatically from round one to the semi-finals, after placing second in the second and fifth heats, respectively.

Earlier, TTO female sprinter Phoebe Sandy, a junior who is getting her first taste of senior action, placed 23rd in the qualifying round of the women’s flying 200m.

Sandy clocked 11.897 seconds in an event in which top seed Lauriane Genest of Canada posted a quick 10.414-second effort.

On the opening day Wednesday, TTO female endurance rider Alexi Costa-Ramirez finished 11th in the women’s scratch race. And today, Paul and Browne will be back in action in the men’s sprint qualifying round.

