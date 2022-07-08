Paul edged out podium place

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s flying 200-metre record-holder Nicholas Paul just missed out on a medal in the men’s kilometre time-trial at the Tissot International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia, last night, placing fourth on his return to competitive action. Paul, the 2019 Pan American Games sprint champion, competing in his first major event since suffering a fractured collarbone from a crash in the men’s sprint semi-final at the Nations Cup in Glasgow, Scotland, in April, was the second-fastest rider in qualification for the men’s 1km time-trial, earlier yesterday.

The 23-year-old, who missed the Canada leg of the Nations Cup, clocked 59.593 seconds to advance to the final. Germany’s Maximilian Dornbach was the fastest rider in qualification, clocking 59.185 seconds.

However, in the final, Paul clocked 1:00.346 seconds to finish fourth behind winner Dornbach, who clocked :59.414. In second place was Colombia’s Santiago Ramirez Morales (:59.581) while France’s Melvin Landerneau copped third in :59.995. Paul is expected to be back in action tomorrow in the opening round of the sprint qualification.

Meanwhile, endurance rider Akil Campbell was scheduled to compete in the men’s elimination race after press time last night. And today, Kwesi Browne is down to compete in the first round of qualification in the keirin event.

The T&T trio are hunting UCI points which will go towards their respective UCI World Track Cycling Championships qualification campaigns. The World Championships takes place in France from October 12-16.

