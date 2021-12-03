Paul finishes 6th in keirin final

TEAM TTO rider Nicholas Paul finished sixth in the men’s keirin final but failed to advance past the first round in the men’s sprint at the third round of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Champions League at Lee Valley Velopark, in London, yesterday.
The fourth stop and the second London leg today will mark the unexpected conclusion of the Champions League after event organisers Discovery Sports Events and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced that Tel Aviv “will no longer host the final round of the inaugural UCI Track Champions League on December 11.”
“Following the Israeli government’s ruling that the nation’s borders are closed to all non-citizens, and with other countries adding movement restrictions in response to the new Omicron Covid variant and the threat it poses, the Sylvan Adams National Velodrome is now unable to fulfill its role as a host venue in 2021,” a joint media statement from both entities indicated. “The league’s points scoring, final classification and total prize pool of €500,000 are unaffected,” the release stated.
Back at Velopark yesterday, the 23-year-old Paul had his roughest day of the Champions League to date. In the men’s keirin final, the 2021 UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships kilometre time-trial silver medallist faded to sixth in the final after leading following the departure of the Derny.
Lithuania’s Vasilijus Lendl made an early attack on the penultimate lap to jump to the lead with Germany’s Stefan Botticher taking off after him and eventually reeling him on the line. Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa rode on for third with Dutch world champion having to settle for fourth while Germany’s Mx Levy passed Paul for fifth.
Earlier in the third and final heat of the keirin’s first round, Paul held on for the first automatic qualifying spot from a charging Levy of Germany, with France’s Tom Derache, Canada’s Hugo Barrette and Russian Cycling Federation’s Denis Dmitriev in tow in that order.
The 2019 Pan American Games men’s sprint champion didn’t perform as well in the men’s sprint event earlier, finishing third in his first-round heat three to Derache and Levy. The event was eventually won by world champion Harrie Lavreysen over Germany’s Stefan Botticher in the final.
With just one more round remaining today, Paul (56 pts) remained in fourth position of 18 in the men’s sprint category behind Lavreysen (110 pts), Botticher (96 pts) and Lendl (64 pts).