PAUL GOLDEN AGAIN

Nicholas Paul

FLASHBACK: Trinidad and

Tobago’s Nicholas Paul, left, leads Canadian Ryan Dodyk in the men’s sprint quarter-finals, during the Commonwealth Games track cycling, at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, England, two Sundays ago. Paul went on to claim silver in the event.

—Photo: AP

TEAM TTO ace cyclist Nicholas Paul won another gold medal late Thursday night in the men’s keirin and the 23-year-old will be favourite to cop more precious metal in the men’s sprint, as the 2022 Elite Pan Am Track Championships continue in Lima, Peru.

Paul took over the lead after the derny peeled off on the fourth lap and never conceded that pole position, powering all the way to the finish line.

That gold medal took TTO’s tally at the Championships to four --two gold and two bronze -- following their men’s team sprint victory on the opening day, Wednesday, and the two bronze captured by the Campbell siblings --Akil in the men’s 15k scratch, and Teniel in the women’s elimination-- on Thursday.

Paul rode in the quarter-finals last night and advanced to the semi-final round today. Yesterday, Paul was the only TTO rider to advance to the quarter-finals, defeating USA’s Evan Boone easily.

Quincy Alexander’s challenge was dismissed by Canada’s Nick Wammes while Kwesi Browne’s effort was turned back by Canada’s Ryan Dodyk.

And even earlier in yesterday’s morning session, Paul posted the quickest time after the qualifying round, registering a swift 9.444 seconds to top the 37 riders that started the event. Browne was tenth fastest (10.251 seconds) with Alexander 14th overall (10.397).

In the Women’s omnium event, Alexi Costa-Ramirez was tenth in the 7.5 km scratch race, then ninth in the tempo race. She was scheduled to complete her participation in the omnium with rides in the elimination, then the 20 km points race.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bangladesh A stay in charge of 4-day ‘Test’

West Indies A, responding to Bangladesh A’s 300 for nine declared, reached 43 for two at the close on the penultimate day of the second four-day “Test” at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, yesterday.

Tobago Carnival Cup serves off in Tacarigua

THE ITF (International Tennis Federation) and COTECC Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confedera­tion) Tobago Carnival Cup will get going today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

There will be round-robin group action in the 12 & under and 14 & under divisions in COTECC-sanctioned event and boys’ singles quali­fying in the ITF 18 & under category over the next two days.

Series lost...again

Series lost...again

Glenn Phillips struck 76 to help propel New Zealand to a 90-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I at Sabina Park, in Kingston, Jamaica, to seal the three-match series with one match left to play.

He brought up his fifth T20I half century from 31 balls before going on to be dismissed on 76 (40 balls), counting six sixes and four fours as the Black Caps reached 215 for five in their allotted 20 overs.

PAUL GOLDEN AGAIN

PAUL GOLDEN AGAIN

TEAM TTO ace cyclist Nicholas Paul won another gold medal late Thursday night in the men’s keirin and the 23-year-old will be favourite to cop more precious metal in the men’s sprint, as the 2022 Elite Pan Am Track Championships continue in Lima, Peru.

Paul took over the lead after the derny peeled off on the fourth lap and never conceded that pole position, powering all the way to the finish line.

‘Silverbowl’ back at last

‘Silverbowl’ back at last

ALMOST two and a half years after it was sche­duled to serve off, the ICWI (Insurance Compa­ny of the West Indies Ltd) Silverbowl Table Tennis Championship will finally get going today at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua.

FAMILY AFFAIR

FAMILY AFFAIR

TEAM TTO’s top cycling siblings Akil and Teniel Campbell bolstered their country’s medal count with one bronze each yesterday as the 2022 Elite Pan Am Track Cycling Championships continued in Lima, Peru.