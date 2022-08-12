PAUL GOLDEN AGAIN

THE ITF (International Tennis Federation) and COTECC Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confedera­tion) Tobago Carnival Cup will get going today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

There will be round-robin group action in the 12 & under and 14 & under divisions in COTECC-sanctioned event and boys’ singles quali­fying in the ITF 18 & under category over the next two days.