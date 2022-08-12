PAUL GOLDEN AGAIN

TEAM TTO ace cyclist Nicholas Paul won another gold medal late Thursday night in the men’s keirin and the 23-year-old will be favourite to cop more precious metal in the men’s sprint, as the 2022 Elite Pan Am Track Championships continue in Lima, Peru.
Paul took over the lead after the derny peeled off on the fourth lap and never conceded that pole position, powering all the way to the finish line.
That gold medal took TTO’s tally at the Championships to four --two gold and two bronze -- following their men’s team sprint victory on the opening day, Wednesday, and the two bronze captured by the Campbell siblings --Akil in the men’s 15k scratch, and Teniel in the women’s elimination-- on Thursday.
Paul rode in the quarter-finals last night and advanced to the semi-final round today. Yesterday, Paul was the only TTO rider to advance to the quarter-finals, defeating USA’s Evan Boone easily.
Quincy Alexander’s challenge was dismissed by Canada’s Nick Wammes while Kwesi Browne’s effort was turned back by Canada’s Ryan Dodyk.
And even earlier in yesterday’s morning session, Paul posted the quickest time after the qualifying round, registering a swift 9.444 seconds to top the 37 riders that started the event. Browne was tenth fastest (10.251 seconds) with Alexander 14th overall (10.397).
In the Women’s omnium event, Alexi Costa-Ramirez was tenth in the 7.5 km scratch race, then ninth in the tempo race. She was scheduled to complete her participation in the omnium with rides in the elimination, then the 20 km points race.