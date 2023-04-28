Paul grabs gold again!

Nicholas Paul

FASTEST MAN ON WHEELS: Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul, en route to men’s sprint gold on day two of the Speed Paradise meet, at the National Cycling Centre, in Couva, on Thursday. --Photo: SIMON SPICER

ACE TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul dashed to the men‘s sprint title Thursday night when the two-day Speed Paradise event hosted by Team DPS concluded at the National Cycling Centre, in Couva.

Paul was continuing his great form from the third Nations Cup that ended last Sunday in Milton, Canada where he won gold in the men’s sprint after claiming bronze in the men’s keirin.

At Speed Paradise, a UCI Class 2 event, Paul defeated New Zealand’s Callum Saunders in the sprint final. In the flying 200 metres, the qualifying event for the sprint, the world record holder treated his adoring home fans to a 9.873 seconds clocking. Paul was second fastest behind Canada’s Ryan Dodyk, who stopped the clock at 9.839.

Paul’s TTO teammate, Kwesi Browne grabbed bronze in the sprint, forcing Dodyk into fourth spot. Another Canadian, James Hedgcock rounded out the top five.

In the men’s U-23 edition of the sprint, Kyle Caraby dominated to lead a TTO 1-2-3-4 sweep. Ryan D’Abreau earned silver while Samuel Maloney nabbed bronze and Devante Laurence finished fourth. Suriname’s Xavi Wadilie closed out the top five.

TTO’s Akil Campbell earned gold in the men’s elimination ahead of the Barbados pair of Edwin Sutherland and Jamol Eastmond who took silver and bronze respectively.

USA’s Daniel Breuer claimed the men’s 15km scratch race crown ahead of Campbell and Eastmond while Great Britain’s (GBR) Iona Muir earned gold in the women’s keirin ahead of Jamaica’s Dahlia Palmer and GBR’s Rhianna Parris-Smith. On the opening day, Wednesday, the same female riders occupied the exact positions in the women’s sprint event.

On Thursday night, Mexico’s Yareli Mendoza emerged victorious in the women’s omnium ahead of Barbados international Amber Joseph. Mendoza’s countrywoman, Maria Gonzalez took bronze .

The men’s sprint junior podium was occupied by TTO’s Syndel Samaroo, Jarel Mohammed and Danell James in that order.

On Wednesday, Saunders rode to the men’s keirin title trailed by Browne and Hedgcock.

Zion Pulido, Caraby and Laurence made it a 1-2-3 sweep for TTO in the men’s U-23 keirin while Campbell outlasted everyone in the men’s omnium, followed by Sutherland and Eastmond.

Gonzalez had the upper hand in the women’s 10km scratch over Joseph and TTO’s Alexi Costa-Ramirez while Joseph turned the tables on Gonzalez in the women’s elimination. Suriname’s Tachana Dalger had to settle for bronze in that event.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Paul grabs gold again!

Paul grabs gold again!

ACE TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul dashed to the men‘s sprint title Thursday night when the two-day Speed Paradise event hosted by Team DPS concluded at the National Cycling Centre, in Couva.

McKenzie, Wickham dominate for Windies Academy

A majestic, maiden first-class double hundred from opener Kirk McKenzie and a composed, maiden first-class hundred from Kevin Wickham led dominant West Indies Academy batting against Team Weekes in the second match of the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series, in Antigua, yesterday.

Corbin returns to Rangers

STRIKER Kadeem Corbin has returned to former club Terminix La Horquetta Rangers from Central FC.

The former national youth striker was in 2022 named Player of the Tournament when scoring 11 goals and leading Rangers to the Ascension Invitational football title.

Portious wins big in Alabama

Portious wins big in Alabama

PORTIOUS Warren emerged victorious in the women’s shot put at the Crimson Tide Invitational in Alabama, USA, last Saturday.

Warren threw the iron ball 18.15 metres. Another Trinidad and Tobago athlete, University of Alabama senior Cherisse Murray was third with a personal best 17.21m effort

Ballers seek answers after missing 2023 AmeriCup

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball teams will not be competing at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup in Puerto Rico.

And according to men’s team player Moriba De Freitas, there is concern amongst the national players that they will also miss 3x3 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for May 6-7.

Club Sando up to 2nd in TTPFL

TIGER TANKS Club Sando outclassed Cunupia FC 4-1 on a rainy Wednesday and have jumped into second spot in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League’s (TTPFL) top division.

It rained goals at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, where Sando got two goals in each half, including a second-half brace from Nathaniel “Natty” James (77’ & 90+5’), while Sando midfielder Jayson Joseph, probably feeling charitable, contributed an 85th minute own-goal to Cunupia FC’s season tally.