Paul grabs gold again!

ACE TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul dashed to the men‘s sprint title Thursday night when the two-day Speed Paradise event hosted by Team DPS concluded at the National Cycling Centre, in Couva.
Paul was continuing his great form from the third Nations Cup that ended last Sunday in Milton, Canada where he won gold in the men’s sprint after claiming bronze in the men’s keirin.
At Speed Paradise, a UCI Class 2 event, Paul defeated New Zealand’s Callum Saunders in the sprint final. In the flying 200 metres, the qualifying event for the sprint, the world record holder treated his adoring home fans to a 9.873 seconds clocking. Paul was second fastest behind Canada’s Ryan Dodyk, who stopped the clock at 9.839.
Paul’s TTO teammate, Kwesi Browne grabbed bronze in the sprint, forcing Dodyk into fourth spot. Another Canadian, James Hedgcock rounded out the top five.
In the men’s U-23 edition of the sprint, Kyle Caraby dominated to lead a TTO 1-2-3-4 sweep. Ryan D’Abreau earned silver while Samuel Maloney nabbed bronze and Devante Laurence finished fourth. Suriname’s Xavi Wadilie closed out the top five.
TTO’s Akil Campbell earned gold in the men’s elimination ahead of the Barbados pair of Edwin Sutherland and Jamol Eastmond who took silver and bronze respectively.
USA’s Daniel Breuer claimed the men’s 15km scratch race crown ahead of Campbell and Eastmond while Great Britain’s (GBR) Iona Muir earned gold in the women’s keirin ahead of Jamaica’s Dahlia Palmer and GBR’s Rhianna Parris-Smith. On the opening day, Wednesday, the same female riders occupied the exact positions in the women’s sprint event.
On Thursday night, Mexico’s Yareli Mendoza emerged victorious in the women’s omnium ahead of Barbados international Amber Joseph. Mendoza’s countrywoman, Maria Gonzalez took bronze .
The men’s sprint junior podium was occupied by TTO’s Syndel Samaroo, Jarel Mohammed and Danell James in that order.
On Wednesday, Saunders rode to the men’s keirin title trailed by Browne and Hedgcock.
Zion Pulido, Caraby and Laurence made it a 1-2-3 sweep for TTO in the men’s U-23 keirin while Campbell outlasted everyone in the men’s omnium, followed by Sutherland and Eastmond.
Gonzalez had the upper hand in the women’s 10km scratch over Joseph and TTO’s Alexi Costa-Ramirez while Joseph turned the tables on Gonzalez in the women’s elimination. Suriname’s Tachana Dalger had to settle for bronze in that event.