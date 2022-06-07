Paul joins West Indies squad

Keemo Paul

OUTSTANDING IN REGIONAL FOUR-DAY CHAMPIONSHIP: Keemo Paul

After an outstanding performance in the recently concluded Regional Four-Day Championship, all-rounder Keemo Paul has been added to the West Indies squad for the three-match One-Day International Series (ODI) in Pakistan, beginning today.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the first ODI, captain Nicholas Pooran said Paul was headed to Pakistan and was due to arrive last night.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed in a press release issued later in the day that Paul, who finished as the leading fast bowler and second-highest wicket-taker in the West Indies Championship that ended on Saturday, would join the rest of the squad who arrived here on Monday after a 3-0 series win in The Netherlands.

“Keemo Paul has been kept out in the recent past due to injury and we view the management of his body as paramount to his success, not only when on West Indies duty but also when he is with his regional franchise. We have watched him perform in the recent West Indies Championship Four-Day Competition for the Guyana Harpy Eagles and we think he is ready to come back into the fold,” said CWI’s lead selector the Most Honourable Dr Desmond Haynes.

The 24-year-old Guyanese ended the Four-Day Championship with 20 wickets at an average of 22.8 runs per wicket from the five matches. Paul had best figures of 6 for 50. He was also among the leading all-rounders with 169 runs including a highest score of 73.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T U-20 men to face Costa Rica in two training matches

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s Under-20 football squad arrived in San Jose, Costa Rica, yesterday for a ten-day training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Men’s U-20 Championship in Honduras.

While in San Jose, T&T will play two training matches against Costa Rica’s Men’s U-20 team—today at 10am and Saturday also at 10am.

POINTS MATTER

POINTS MATTER

THE BOTTOM line was that the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national team won; got three points; and are back in contention in Group C of Concacaf Nations League Group B.

For Angus Eve, T&T’s head coach, the bottom line is the most important thing.

“We are second in the group right now with all to play for,” Eve declared at Monday’s post-match media conference.

Paul joins West Indies squad

Paul joins West Indies squad

After an outstanding performance in the recently concluded Regional Four-Day Championship, all-rounder Keemo Paul has been added to the West Indies squad for the three-match One-Day International Series (ODI) in Pakistan, beginning today.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the first ODI, captain Nicholas Pooran said Paul was headed to Pakistan and was due to arrive last night.

Intense Pakistan heat to test Windies in ODI series

Intense Pakistan heat to test Windies in ODI series

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran is confident his men can overcome the challenge of the extreme heat in Pakistan which the regional side will face as they take on a formidable home side in an important One-Day International (ODI) series.

Coming directly from chilly Amsterdam where they won the ODI series against the Netherlands 3-0, the Caribbean men will be playing today, Friday and Sunday, at the Multan International Cricket Stadium, in temperatures forecast to top 45 degrees Celsius.

T&T in Concacaf Girls’ U-15 Championship League B

Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago will be among 32 teams contesting the CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championship which gets underway next month in Tampa, Florida, USA.

Continental governing body CONCACAF said Monday that 31 member associations along with an invited nation would do battle in the July 31 to August 7 tournament carded for Hillsborough County Tournament Sportsplex on Florida’s west coast.

CSW whip Police 3-1

Police FC suffered a first loss at the St James Barracks when going down 3-1 to CSW (Central Soccer World) on Saturday in the 2022 Ascension Invitational Football Tournament.

An off-colour performance saw Police fall behind to goals from David Maloney and Ryan Fredericks, before fighting back.

Maloney banked the ball high into the net after collecting a pass atop the six-yard box, and Fredericks provided a calm, low finish. CSW went into the halftime interval leading by a 2-0 margin.