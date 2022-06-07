Paul joins West Indies squad

After an outstanding performance in the recently concluded Regional Four-Day Championship, all-rounder Keemo Paul has been added to the West Indies squad for the three-match One-Day International Series (ODI) in Pakistan, beginning today.
Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the first ODI, captain Nicholas Pooran said Paul was headed to Pakistan and was due to arrive last night.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed in a press release issued later in the day that Paul, who finished as the leading fast bowler and second-highest wicket-taker in the West Indies Championship that ended on Saturday, would join the rest of the squad who arrived here on Monday after a 3-0 series win in The Netherlands.
“Keemo Paul has been kept out in the recent past due to injury and we view the management of his body as paramount to his success, not only when on West Indies duty but also when he is with his regional franchise. We have watched him perform in the recent West Indies Championship Four-Day Competition for the Guyana Harpy Eagles and we think he is ready to come back into the fold,” said CWI’s lead selector the Most Honourable Dr Desmond Haynes.
The 24-year-old Guyanese ended the Four-Day Championship with 20 wickets at an average of 22.8 runs per wicket from the five matches. Paul had best figures of 6 for 50. He was also among the leading all-rounders with 169 runs including a highest score of 73.