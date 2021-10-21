Paul misses out on keirin medal

TEAM TTO rider Nicholas Paul finished fourth in the men’s keirin of the 2021 Tissot UCI track Cycling World Championships at the STAB Velodrome in Roubaix, France yesterday.
On day two of the five-day competition, the Netherlands’ world champion Harrie Lavreysen defended his title, taking the gold by making all and leading a one-two for his country as compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland secured the silver, with the Russian Cycling Federation’s Mikael Iakolev sneaking under on the inside on the final bend to go past Paul for the bronze.
The pace was too hot for France’s Rayan Helal and Japan’s Kento Yamasaki, easily beaten into fifth and sixth respectively.
In the men’s scratch 20km race, Akil Campbell’s Worlds debut was not a spectacular one, as he was lapped by the pack and officially listed as DNF (did not finish).
Back to the men’s keirin event, when the race started, Paul, the world record-holder for the men’s flying 200m manoeuvred into second behind the leader Lavreysen and maintained that position for the three laps of the derney-led procession in the six-lap race.
When the derney departed, Lavreysen stayed at the helm with Hoogland attacking over Paul and getting to second mid-way through the fourth lap to sit on the outside of Lavreysen’s back wheel, with Paul chasing but being forced to go wide in third.
Lavreysen cranked up the speed on the fifth, and Paul stuck with the Netherlands’ pair, but always towards the outside, the Dutch duo covering less ground - especially on the bends - on the inside.
Paul’s efforts wider of the Dutch duo took their toll, and Iakolev slipped through for third, surging past the tiring Paul in the last 50 metres.
Earlier, in the first round during the afternoon session, Paul sped into the second round when he won the fourth and last heat in 10.020 seconds over Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa, leaving Germany’s Joahim Eilers, France’s Helal, Japan’s Yamasaki and South Africa’s Mitchell Sparrow in his wake.
In heat one of the second round, the 2019 Pan American Games men’s sprint champion earned one of the two automatic qualifying spots for the final when he placed second behind the Lavreysen and joined Helal, who made his way back into the competitions through the repechage route, Yamasaki, Hoogland and Iakovlev in the final.
Both Team TTO riders are set to be back in action today. Paul will go in the men’s 1km time trial, an event in which he won gold at the UCI Nations Cup event in Cali, Colombia back in September, while Campbell will contest the four-event omnium.