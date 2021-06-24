Paul misses out on Tokyo

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT boxer Nigel Paul will not likely be participating at the delayed 2020 Olympics to be held under a month’s time in Japan.
Having hoped for entry via a Pan Am Games allocation, Paul has missed out, having been one spot outside the quota of amateur heavyweight boxers selected from the region.
“Unless someone drops out, it does not look like Nigel Paul will get it,” stated national team head coach Reynold Cox, who doubles as vice-president of the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association.
“They chose four persons, and he is fifth-ranked,” added Cox.
Paul fights in the division that has produced Olympic and world champions Lennox Lewis, Anthony Joshua, Alexander Povetkin and Vladmir Klitchko. Selected ahead of Paul in the Pan American region are Dainier Peró (CUB), Richard Torrez (USA) and regular rival Cristian Salcedo (COL), while Jamaican Ricardo Brown got in via a world allocation.
“The final selections are not completed, but it does not look like Paul will get in,” reiterated Cox. “We would have liked Paul to be part of the Olympic boxing team which will now consist solely of middleweight Aaron Prince.”
Paul became just the third boxer from T&T to qualify for the Olympics when in 2016 he won a silver medal at the Americas qualification event for the Rio De Janeiro Games. Paul, who had only begun boxing a year earlier, was beaten by hard-hitting Nigerian Efe Ajagba in the opening round on August 13 in Rio.
Paul had hoped for a repeat trip to the Olympics but suffered after the Americas qualifiers were twice cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That resulted in Olympic qualifiers being chosen mainly by ranking, from which Paul just missed out. Cox, who coaches Paul, said it was a disappointing turn of events.
“He has been training very hard,” Cox said, “but we will just have to shift our focus to the World Championships.”