Paul misses out on Tokyo

Nigel Paul

FLASHBACK: Nigel Paul, right, takes on Rafael Duarte Lima of Brazil in the Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) class during the International Boxing Tournament - Aquece Rio Test Event for the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, 2015.

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT boxer Nigel Paul will not likely be participating at the delayed 2020 Olympics to be held under a month’s time in Japan.

Having hoped for entry via a Pan Am Games allocation, Paul has missed out, having been one spot outside the quota of amateur heavyweight boxers selected from the region.

“Unless someone drops out, it does not look like Nigel Paul will get it,” stated national team head coach Reynold Cox, who doubles as vice-president of the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association.

“They chose four persons, and he is fifth-ranked,” added Cox.

Paul fights in the division that has produced Olympic and world champions Lennox Lewis, Anthony Joshua, Alexander Povetkin and Vladmir Klitchko. Selected ahead of Paul in the Pan American region are Dainier Peró (CUB), Richard Torrez (USA) and regular rival Cristian Salcedo (COL), while Jamaican Ricardo Brown got in via a world allocation.

“The final selections are not completed, but it does not look like Paul will get in,” reiterated Cox. “We would have liked Paul to be part of the Olympic boxing team which will now consist solely of middleweight Aaron Prince.”

Paul became just the third boxer from T&T to qualify for the Olympics when in 2016 he won a silver medal at the Americas qualification event for the Rio De Janeiro Games. Paul, who had only begun boxing a year earlier, was beaten by hard-hitting Nigerian Efe Ajagba in the opening round on August 13 in Rio.

Paul had hoped for a repeat trip to the Olympics but suffered after the Americas qualifiers were twice cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That resulted in Olympic qualifiers being chosen mainly by ranking, from which Paul just missed out. Cox, who coaches Paul, said it was a disappointing turn of events.

“He has been training very hard,” Cox said, “but we will just have to shift our focus to the World Championships.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Chance to fix flaws

Chance to fix flaws

Rotating the strike. Strengthening the death bowling. Eliminating no-balls.

These are just a few of the areas West Indies vice-captain Nicholas Pooran said his team will be working on improving when they face South Africa in a five-match T20 series starting this weekend with back-to-back matches tomorrow and Sunday in Grenada.

Paul misses out on Tokyo

Paul misses out on Tokyo

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT boxer Nigel Paul will not likely be participating at the delayed 2020 Olympics to be held under a month’s time in Japan.

Having hoped for entry via a Pan Am Games allocation, Paul has missed out, having been one spot outside the quota of amateur heavyweight boxers selected from the region.

Simmons: Injuries not holding Gabriel back

Simmons: Injuries not holding Gabriel back

Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams has admitted to being concerned about the fitness of Shannon Gabriel, but West Indies coach Phil Simmons has downplayed talk about the fast bowler.

Asked on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday whether Gabriel’s fitness concerned him, the former WI captain Adams said: “It does, it does. He’s been having niggles of late.”

Kelvin Jack says thanks

Kelvin Jack says thanks

KELVIN JACK, the former assistant coach of Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national team, is saying thanks to fans and footballers for the opportunity to serve.

Former Tranquillity student seeking funding for overseas stint

Former Tranquillity student seeking funding for overseas stint

Jehiel Cole is a student/athlete from Trinidad and Tobago, who has a big dream of attending Sussex County Community College in New Jersey, United States. There, he hopes to study exercise science and kinesiology and play a part on the college’s football team.

Recovering Molino starts for Crew

Recovering Molino starts for Crew

Kevin Molino continued his recovery from injury when he played the first 45 minutes on Wednesday night, wearing the number nine jersey in the Columbus Crew’s close 1-0 loss away to the Philadelphia Union. The Eastern Conference top of the table clash featured the second-placed Union against defending MLS Cup champions Crew who are fourth.