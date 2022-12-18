Paul named top cyclist at TTCF awards

Nicholas Paul

MORE ACCOLADES: Ace T&T cyclist Nicholas Paul.

Nicholas Paul is the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) Most Outstanding cyclist for 2022. The accolade for Paul was announced at the TTCF awards function at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, Saturday evening.

Despite suffering two bouts of injury because of a damaged collarbone that caused him to miss a round of the UCI Nations Cup series and the World Championships, the ace sprinter still racked up the medals, winning gold in the sprint and keirin in the Cali, Colombia leg of the Nations Cup in July; gold (keirin), silver (sprint) and bronze (Kilometre time trial) at the Commonwealth Games in July/August and triple gold in the sprint, keirin and team sprint at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru, also in August.

Also in the spotlight Saturday was endurance rider Akil Campbell who was awarded the President’s Cup for being the most outstanding Elite cyclist at the National Championships.

Following is the full honour roll:

MOST OUTSTANDING CYCLISTS 2022

• Masters 70+ – Roy Daniel

• Masters 60-69 – Joel Browne

• Masters 50-59 – Roger Simon

• Masters 40-49 – Ronald Melville

• Tinymites Ladies – Shameka Hoyte

• Tinymites Male – Trishton Jaichan

• Juvenile Women – Isis Gaskin

• Juvenile Men – Dave Cooper

• Junior Women – Phoebe Sandy

• Junior Men – Raul Garcia

• U23 Women – Sylese Christian

• U23 Men – Tariq Woods

• Elite Women – Kanika Paul-Payne

• Elite Men – Akil Campbell

Youth Development

• Under 7 Boys – Ryan Sheppard

• Under 9 Boys – Taariq Guevara

• Under 11 Girls – Melina Lopez

• Under 11 Boys – Tyler La Foucade

• Under 13 Girls – Teniqua Scott

• Under 13 Boys – Adeosie Lewis

• Club Of The Year 2022 – Rigtech Sonics

• Most Outstanding Cyclist 2022 – Nicholas Paul

• President’s Cup Winner 2022 – Akil Campbell

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS

• Olympic team – Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne, Teniel Campbell

• Elite Pan American team sprint team – Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne, Zion Pulido

