ACE TTO sprinter Nicholas Paul sped to the quarter-final stage of the men’s sprint event as he attempts to navigate his way to the final tonight at the 2023 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships currently ongoing in San Juan, Argentina.
Paul posted the quickest time in the qualifying round, clocking 9.439 seconds in the opening salvo of the event.
Paul’s teammate Kwesi Browne advanced out of this round, finishing 12th in 10.018 but the third TTO rider, Quincy Alexander, just failed to advance when he was 17th in 10.139.
In the ensuing 1/8th finals, Paul easily dismissed the challenge of USA’s Evan Boone while Browne succumbed to the speed of Canada’s Ryan Dodyk, bowing out at this stage.
Paul will face off against Colombia’s Santiago Ramirez in heat one of the quarter-final round this morning.
Meanwhile, TTO female endurance cyclist Alexi Costa Ramirez was expected to complete her participation in the women’s omnium last night after press time.
Paul will be looking to add another medal to his tally after successfully defending his tile in the men’s keirin Thursday night, while he combined with Browne and Zion Pulido to claim silver in the men’s team sprint on Wednesday.