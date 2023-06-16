ACE TTO sprinter Nicholas Paul sped to the quarter-final stage of the men’s sprint event as he attempts to navigate his way to the final tonight at the 2023 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships currently ongoing in San Juan, Argentina.

Paul posted the quickest time in the qualifying round, clocking 9.439 seconds in the opening salvo of the event.

Paul’s teammate Kwesi Browne advanced out of this round, finishing 12th in 10.018 but the third TTO rider, Quincy Alexander, just failed to advance when he was 17th in 10.139.

In the ensuing 1/8th finals, Paul easily dismissed the challenge of USA’s Evan Boone while Browne succumbed to the speed of Canada’s Ryan Dodyk, bowing out at this stage.

Paul will face off against Colombia’s Santiago Ramirez in heat one of the quarter-final round this morning.

Meanwhile, TTO female endurance cyclist Alexi Costa Ramirez was expected to complete her participation in the women’s omnium last night after press time.

Paul will be looking to add another medal to his tally after successfully defending his tile in the men’s keirin Thursday night, while he combined with Browne and Zion Pulido to claim silver in the men’s team sprint on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BIGGER PICTURE

BIGGER PICTURE

Despite playing just one match in the Indian Premier League this season, West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein believes he came away a better player and is now ready to take on the next challenge, which is the 50-over World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, starting tomorrow.

Chung qualifies for Pan Am again

RHEANN CHUNG has qualified for the Pan American Games for the second time in succession.

The Trinidad and Tobago table tennis player was in tremendous form yesterday as she won eight of nine games in the special singles qualifying event in Lima, Peru, to punch her ticket to the prestigious multi-sport competition in late October.

Scorchers stay perfect in T10

Defending champions Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers continued their unbeaten run in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast, yesterday.

Despite a rain interruption at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, the Scorchers razed the Rungetters by 14 runs on the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method in the first game of a double-header.

Eve names Gold Cup squad

Eve names Gold Cup squad

Trinidad and Tobago Soca Warriors last night held a meet and greet with fans, as reward to those who journeyed to Fort Lauderdale to support the team for their 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier against Guadeloupe, originally scheduled for last night.

Hooper: WI ready

That was the assertion made by recently-appointed West Indies white-ball assistant coach Carl Hooper ahead of his team’s opening match of the 50-over World Cup Qualifiers against the USA, bowling off at 3 a.m. (T&T time) tomorrow, at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Bain in ‘Lease’ spotlight again

MAKEDA BAIN will begin her quest for a third title when the second and final stage of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament serves off today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The Under-12 player is participating in the 16 & under category over the next two days after capturing the singles and doubles titles in the 14 & under division last weekend.