Paul rides with Republic

National track cyclist and Olympian, Nicholas Paul, was recently welcomed into the Republic family as the bank’s newest Brand Ambassador. The official contract signing was recently held at Republic House, on Park Street, Port of Spain.
Accompanied by his father Darren Paul, who plays a dual role as his manager, Paul expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to partner with Republic Bank.
He said: “It’s really an honour to be partnering as Brand Ambassador with a brand like Republic Bank. I anticipate a very productive partnership and can’t wait to start working hand in hand to make this partnership flourish and achieve great things together.”
The decision to partner with Paul has been long in coming and the Republic team is happy to finally have Nicholas on board. Reena Gopaul, Manager, Group Brand Management at Republic Bank, expressed the Bank’s enthusiasm at having Paul on board.
“It’s a very exciting time for us at Republic Bank as we embark on this new partnership with Nicholas. He personifies several of the bank’s core values and is an all-round inspiration to young people. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership where we’ll support him in his sporting journey and lean on his influence to inspire our upcoming generations.”
The brand ambassadorship will see the Olympic cyclist involved in philanthropic efforts through the bank’s Power to Make a Difference corporate social responsibility programme, while simultaneously providing him with key financial instruments for his success.
The partnership also extends Republic Bank’s support and investment in sport, as it follows previous brand ambassadorships in track, sailing and karate. Under the Power to Make a Difference programme, the intent is to encourage youth to lead active healthy lifestyles, while channelling their energy to achieve success, cementing the growth and sustainability of local sport.