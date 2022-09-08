Paul rides with Republic

Nicholas Paul

NEW BRAND AMBASSADOR: National cyclist Nicholas Paul is all smiles with Reena Gopaul, manager-Group Brand Management, Republic Bank, at the signing ceremony held recently at Republic House, Port of Spain.

National track cyclist and Olympian, Nicholas Paul, was recently welcomed into the Republic family as the bank’s newest Brand Ambassador. The official contract signing was recently held at Republic House, on Park Street, Port of Spain.

Accompanied by his father Darren Paul, who plays a dual role as his manager, Paul expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to partner with Republic Bank.

He said: “It’s really an honour to be partnering as Brand Ambassador with a brand like Republic Bank. I anticipate a very productive partnership and can’t wait to start working hand in hand to make this partnership flourish and achieve great things together.”

The decision to partner with Paul has been long in coming and the Republic team is happy to finally have Nicholas on board. Reena Gopaul, Manager, Group Brand Management at Republic Bank, expressed the Bank’s enthusiasm at having Paul on board.

“It’s a very exciting time for us at Republic Bank as we embark on this new partnership with Nicholas. He personifies several of the bank’s core values and is an all-round inspiration to young people. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership where we’ll support him in his sporting journey and lean on his influence to inspire our upcoming generations.”

The brand ambassadorship will see the Olympic cyclist involved in philanthropic efforts through the bank’s Power to Make a Difference corporate social responsibility programme, while simultaneously providing him with key financial instruments for his success.

The partnership also extends Republic Bank’s support and investment in sport, as it follows previous brand ambassadorships in track, sailing and karate. Under the Power to Make a Difference programme, the intent is to encourage youth to lead active healthy lifestyles, while channelling their energy to achieve success, cementing the growth and sustainability of local sport.

Jereem “The Dream” Richards closed off his 2022 season with a seventh-place finish in the men’s 200 metres event at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday. Running in lane three at the Weltklasse meet, Richards got to the line in 20.56 seconds.

Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS’ spinner Akeal Hosein is uncertain to start for tomorrow’s game against the Jamaican Tallawahs in game 12 of the Hero 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in St Lucia.

Hosein suffered a minor groin strain during TKR’s first game when they won by three wickets over St Lucia Kings back on September 1, in St Kitts.

The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth was suspended yesterday and today after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the DP World Tour announced.

“On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the DP World Tour announced.

Johnson Charles’ 28th Twenty20 fifty helped St Lucia Kings break their losing skid in the men’s Caribbean Premier League, last year’s losing finalists edging the previously unbeaten Jamaica Tallawahs by two wickets late Wednesday night.

In pursuit of 165 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Kings overhauled their target with a ball to spare, in a finish made unnecessarily anxious by nervy batting at the back end