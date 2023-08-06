Paul’s podium push

Nicholas Paul

MEDAL PROSPECT: Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Paul.

It could be gold, silver or bronze for Nicholas Paul today at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The ace TTO sprinter has the chance to emulate Gene “Geronimo” Samuel and become just the second rider from this country to win a medal at the World Championships.

When Paul enters his best-of-three semi-final ride-off with Mateusz Rudyk of Poland, he will be potentially two rides away from tussling for the gold medal.

Yesterday, Paul set up the clash when he eased past Joseph Truman of Great Britain in straight rides in the quarter-finals at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Paul contested heat three of four. But first he had to watch Rudyk, the second-fastest man in the qualifiers on Saturday, beat Japan’s Kaiya Ota in contrasting but impressive fashion. In the first ride, the Pole measured his attack in the final stretch perfectly. In the second, the Japanese, Ota, went bold, got the jump on Rudyk heading into the final lap, only for the Polish rider to come back strong and snatch the win on the line by the barest of margins.

Paul did not have to perform such heroics against Truman. In the first ride, he led off, but Truman’s attempts to get by his opponent failed. Paul, the world record-holder, covered his every move to take the win. In the second ride, with Truman leading off, Paul was too strong for the Englishman on the final straight.

However, the TTO rider will find Rudyk a more challenging and wily opponent in today’s second semi-final heat. In the first heat, defending World champion Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands takes on another British rider, Jack Carlin. Lavreysen was not extended in his two quarter-final rides against Australia’s Matthew Richardson, while Carlin also took care of Thomas Cornish of Australia in straight rides.

Should Paul not get past Rudyk, he will still have a chance of getting bronze against the loser of the other semi-final. If he does mount the podium, he will be the first TTO rider to do so at a World Championships since Samuel won bronze in the kilometre time trial at the 1991 Worlds in Stuttgart, Germany.

Yesterday, Paul’s teammate Akil Campbell again found the going tough. He finished 22nd in the multi-discipline omnium event.

Having failed to finish the scratch race in his first outing on Thursday, Campbell again did not complete the first event of the omnium, which was also a scratch race. Campbell was 20th in the tempo race, was the tenth man to go out in the elimination and finished 21st in the points race.

After Paul’s medal push today, he and Kwesi Browne are scheduled to be back in action tomorrow, for the first round of the Men’s Elite keirin.

