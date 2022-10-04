Trinidad and Tobago’s elite track cyclist Nicholas Paul is reportedly in good spirits and getting all the support he needs after sustaining multiple injuries following a crash during training which has ruled him out of the rest of the 2022 season.
According to a Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) press release on Monday, Paul will not take part in the UCI Track Cycling World Championships, which takes place in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, from October 12-16.
The TTCF stated that the Commonwealth Games gold medallist was involved in a crash while in training and sustained injuries which the doctors advised would require him to be off the bicycle for the rest of the season.
“Nicholas Paul has been withdrawn from participating at the upcoming 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships. We wish Nicholas a speedy recovery and also send best wishes to the other members of the team Kwesi Browne and Akil Campbell,” the TTCF stated.
This is the second time Paul has been sidelined due to injury this year; a fractured collarbone in April forcing the flying 200 record-holder to miss the May 12-15 leg of Tissot UCI Nations Cup in Milton, Canada.
He came back strong from that injury, capturing keirin gold, sprint silver and a 1km time trial bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, in late July.
On the heels of his historic Commonwealth Games performance, Paul scorched the track again, winning triple gold in the team sprint, individual sprint and keirin, at the Elite Pan American Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru, in August.
TTCF president Rowena Williams said Paul, who was awarded the Hummingbird Gold medal on Republic Day, had injured the said collarbone that sidelined him earlier this year while also suffering a finger injury that required surgery.
“He had a fractured collarbone and he had an injury to his finger that he had to have surgery on but other than that he’s okay. He is in good spirits and he is good,” she told the Express yesterday.
Asked how long Paul might be expected to be out of action, Williams said: “He will be out for at least eight weeks.” She said the 24-year-old, who is based at the UCI’s World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland, is out of the hospital and resting.
“He is under doctor’s order to rest and he needs that rest at the moment. He is getting all the support he needs. He has his medicals and stuff and is covered under insurance and he is good spirits under UCI care,” Williams concluded.