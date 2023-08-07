PAUL TAKES SILVER

Nicholas Paul had a mountain to climb in Glasgow, Scotland, yesterday. He couldn’t quite get to the top.
Paul, the fastest man in the world on a bicycle, could not overcome serial winner Harrie Laverysen in the sprint final of the Track World Championships. He’ll therefore leave Glasgow with at least a silver medal.
Paul concedes four inches and about 38 pounds to the five-foot-11, 203-pound powerhouse from the Netherlands. And in yesterday’s best-of-three final at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Lavreysen’s power and speed were too much to overcome for the little dynamo from Gasparillo.
Having dismissed Poland’s Mateusz Rudyk in straight rides in the second semi-final heat yesterday morning, Paul was faced with the considerable task of taking down Lavreysen who had also overcome Britain’s Jack Carlin in straight rides in his semi heat.
In the first ride of the final, Paul led off, going up the banking in an attempt to force his opponent to the front. But that effort failed. Lavreysen stayed in control of the race and timed his attack well on the bell lap to power past Paul.
The second ride saw Paul give Lavreysen space as he tried to launch an attack from behind. But on the final lap, the TTO rider had too much to do and the Dutchman swept to his fifth consecutive World sprint title.
“I don’t think he did anything wrong, the world champion was clearly the faster rider in what was two very clean rides,” noted ex-national cyclist and former Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation president Michael Phillips, yesterday.
Speaking of the second ride he said: “It was probably a little too much distance (given to Lavreysen) but I don’t think it would have made a difference. Laverysen would have been waiting for a challenge, so he will reserve something to have something remaining for a final kick.”
Instead, Phillips lauded Paul for his body of work in the sprints in Glasgow. “I don’t think Nicholas did anything wrong for the entire championships. The two top spots would have shown themselves to be a cut above everybody else.”
He added: “I think he’s becoming far more seasoned. Now you are seeing a more composed, more polished Nicholas Paul who is faster. Even in the final he didn’t look desperate. He did lose to the greatest sprinter in the history of cycling.”
Paul was the last man to beat Lavreysen in a sprint competition, which he did at the Cali, Colombia, leg of the International Cycling Union’s (UCI) Nations Cup series in 2021.
And looking ahead to the Paris Olympics next year where Lavreysen is also the defending champion, Philips anticipates that Paul will be a medal contender once again. “Everybody is looking at him as a threat.”
Paul’s World Championship silver in the sprint adds to the silver he picked up in the kilometre time trial at the Worlds in 2021. And this year, Paul has already won sprint and keirin gold at the Elite Pan American Championships and gold in the sprint at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games.
However, the former TTCF president has a concern about what he sees as the indifferent public reaction to Paul’s success on the track. “My challenge is how fashionably unimpressed Trinidadians and Tobagonians are by excellence,” he said. “If we don’t correct our behaviour to respond to excellence in another way, no one is going to want to strive for it anymore, unless it’s under another flag. It’s a bit concerning to me.”
Paul is not done in Glasgow, however, as today, he and teammate Kwesi Browne will attempt to advance out of the first round of the keirin. Meanwhile, endurance rider Akil Campbell ended his Worlds campaign yesterday in the elimination race.
Having not finished the individual scratch race last Thursday and having placed 22nd in the omnium on Sunday, Campbell did not advance far in the elimination yesterday. He was the third man to be eliminated.