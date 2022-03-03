Paul to skip National Championships

TOP TEAM TTO track cyclist Nicholas Paul has been given an exemption for the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) National Elite and Junior Track Cycling Championships that pedal off from March 10-13 at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.
The Nationals will serve as the qualification competition for the Caribbean Games that are supposed to be staged in Guadeloupe towards the end of June, and the Commonwealth Games that run from July 28 to August 8.
TTCF president Rowena Williams said Paul’s coach at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland, Scotsman Craig Mac Lean, had written the TTCF requesting an exemption which the local federation granted last month.
“Everybody else is required to participate,” Williams said. “If they don’t, they wouldn’t be considered for selection because it (Nationals) is a mandatory competition.”
The competition will be conducted under strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols. Those participants presenting with a medical exemption must supply a negative test result before they are allowed to participate. Williams said that refurbishment work currently underway at the NCC will also prevent the TTCF from allowing spectators at the state-of-the-art venue.
With the Covid-19 pandemic severely impacting cycling and other sports over the last two years, Williams said she is unsure what the level of participation will be.
“People have been off their bikes for such a long period but the fact that a lot of them weren’t vaccinated seems to be a challenge, but a number of them (the clubs) have been working with their athletes, in terms of participation in this competition,” Williams said. “I think they are now comfortable (with the return-to-play policy) and they (the cyclists) are now coming back out...The TTCF Keep Fits we have been staging have helped to build interest and it has also built that momentum to allow them to come back, to encourage people to return.”
Williams said to prevent too much congregation, they have separated the National Championships for the Masters, Tinymites and Juveniles, which will now pedal off from March 17-20.
Williams added the Federation had shifted the road programme to later in the year while the TTCF will stage its second mountain-biking event in Pointe-A-Pierre on Sunday.
The TTCF National Championships events are also UCI-sanctioned events and will allow local cyclists to gain UCI points towards their individual world ranking.