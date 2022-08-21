NIGEL PAUL fell short of expectations at the recently-concluded 22nd Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England.
Notwithstanding that, president of the Trinidad and Tobago (amateur) Boxing Association (TTBA) Cecil Forde expressed satisfaction with the progress made by fellow T&T boxers Anthony Joseph and Tiana Guy.
The T&T fighters were accompanied by coaches Reynold Cox and Rawlston Dopwell at the Birmingham Games. While Super-heavyweight Paul was fancied to medal, there was no such expectations of Joseph and female pugilist Guy, upcoming fighters with relatively minimal international exposure or success.
Just a year before the Commonwealth Games, Paul became the first boxer from Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean to win a “Worlds” medal when copping super-heavyweight bronze at the 2021 World Championship in Belgrade, Serbia.
Paul, 33, carried high hopes of medalling but having won his opening match by first round TKO, he was defeated, via unanimous decision, at the quarter-final stage by hometown favourite, England’s Delicious Orie, the eventual gold medallist who was repeating as Commonwealth champion from the Gold Coast 2018 Games.
Orie, 25, who had also copped bronze at the 2022 European Championships, did not possess the vast level of international experience as Paul, a 2016 Olympian. However, Orie fulfilled the home fans’ expectations easily besting Paul 5-0.
Orie, who was born in Russia of a Nigerian father but raised in the West Midlands, had every judge on his side for all three rounds. In a subsequent post-fight interview, Orie seemed surprised to have so easily brushed aside Paul.
“I’ll never forget this fight for the rest of my life, even when I go on to the Olympics and fight for world championships,” Orie had said after his bout. “They say you never forget your first big fight and that for me is the start of everything that I have ever wanted since I took up boxing.”
Forde stated that Paul has had to go around the world chasing competition and was unable to have better preparation at home. “Paul looked good in his first fight. The second fight, I was a bit disappointed,” stated Forde. “He wasn’t boxing. Maybe he was a little tired from all the competition he has been having,” surmised the TTBA president.
Shut down since the onslaught of the Covid-19 epidemic in March 2020, unlike most local sport boxing has not resumed locally, mainly due to the expiration of the Government-appointed Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Board of Control (TTBBC) about four months ago. To hold a boxing event in Trinidad and Tobago, permission must first be granted by the TTBBC.
“One of our main problems is that we can’t box (hold events),” lamented Forde. “There is no Board and so we can’t host events. It’s hard for boxers because they have a trade and can’t practise it. So, it’s beginning to hurt us a bit.”
However, Forde was pleased regarding the efforts of Joseph and Guy although both went out in the first round. Joseph went down 3-2 against Pakistan’s Llyas Hussain, who was competing in his first international event.
“I felt that the Joseph fight was very, very, very close. It could have gone either way,” Forde opined. “He (Joseph) has been improving steadily over the last two international tournaments,” adding, “They robbed him in the first one (World Championship) and the last one (Commonwealth) could have gone either way.”
Guy has never quite made an impression above Caribbean level, but Forde is of the view she stepped up though losing 3-2 to Nigerian Elizabeth Oshoba, the eventual silver medallist. “I think it is Tianna’s best performance so far,” he said.
The senior boxers are expected to be at home for the rest of the year, before embarking on international competition in 2023.
“Next year is very important for them because next year is CAC qualifiers, CAC Games, Pan Am qualifiers, Pan Am Games and Olympic qualifiers,” Forde concluded.